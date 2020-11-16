Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Q3 2020 Financial Results Conference Call and Distributions for November and December 2020

announced today that senior management will be hosting a conference call to discuss the financial results on November 17, 2020 at 10:00 am EST.To register online to and obtain the call-in number:





[url="]http%3A%2F%2Fwww.directeventreg.com%2Fregistration%2Fevent%2F2888996[/url]







The conference call will be recorded and available on the REIT’s website within 24 hours following the call.







The REIT also announced that its Board of Trustees has declared the REIT's monthly cash distribution for the months of November and December 2020 as per the following schedule:









Month







Record Date







Distribution Date







Distribution Amount







November, 2020







November 30, 2020







December 15, 2020







$0.06875







December, 2020







December 31, 2020







January 15, 2021







$0.06875





Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

