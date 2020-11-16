BET and CBS News Present New Primetime News Special, "An Hour With President Obama" Premiering Tuesday, November 17 at 8 PM ET/PT

Today, BET announced an exclusive news special with former Presidentairingfeatures Mr. Obama’s first on-camera sit-down interviews with “CBS THIS MORNING’S”and “60 MINUTES”’following the election of his former vice president and now President-elect Joe Biden and vice president-elect Kamala Harris. The special, hosted bymarks the launch of his new memoir,, which releases Tuesday, November 17, and features his thoughts on his political ascent and presidency. The interviews first aired in full on CBS News on “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” and “60 MINUTES,” and excerpts from it will air in the new one-hour BET special. From his improbable odyssey as a young man searching for his identity to shattering immeasurable barriers as the first African American president, securing passage of the Affordable Care Act, to being commander in chief and meeting the moral challenges of high-stakes decision-making, to the fight for racial justice for Black Americans, and President Donald Trump. No topic was off-limits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005983/en/

Former President Barack Obama Talks With "CBS THIS MORNING'S" Gayle King in His First Broadcast Television Interview About His New Memoir, A Promised Land. "AN HOUR WITH PRESIDENT OBAMA" PREMIERES TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17 AT 8 PM ET/PT ON BET & BET Her (Photo Credit: Lazarus Baptiste/CBS News)

ABOUT BET

Below is a fast transcript of the segment. Please credit “CBS SUNDAY MORNING.”Access the above clip here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2F2dy6fj807pn5tem%2FAAD2UcEbIjo0k6bjn29L4LRya%3Fdl%3D0%26amp%3Bpreview%3DIG%2BOBAMA%2BTRUMP.mp4[/url]More clips from “CBS SUNDAY MORNING” available here: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fwww.dropbox.com%2Fsh%2F2dy6fj807pn5tem%2FAAD2UcEbIjo0k6bjn29L4LRya%3Fdl%3D0[/url]Below is a fast transcript of the segment from “60 MINUTES.”Video clips from “60 MINUTES” interview are available here:[url="]https%3A%2F%2F60min.cimediacloud.com%2Fr%2FipH6QBdit6aH+%0A[/url]Password: OBAMA1Please credit 60 MINUTES.To download cover image of, go to the below link: [url="]https%3A%2F%2Fdrive.google.com%2Ffile%2Fd%2F1n4kO-GpSC-upVU2stuML0gsL0_Df5TQT%2Fview%3Fusp%3Dsharing+%0A[/url]Photo Credit: Pari DukovicFor more information, go to [url="]www.bet.com[/url] and follow us @bet across all social platforms and use the official hashtag #APromisedLand to engage in this timely discussion.BET, a subsidiary of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ: VIACA, VIAC), is the nation's leading provider of quality entertainment, music, news and public affairs television programming for the African-American audience. The primary BET channel is in 90 million households and can be seen in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, the United Kingdom, sub-Saharan Africa and France. BET is the dominant African-American consumer brand with a diverse group of business extensions including BET.com, a leading Internet destination for Black entertainment, music, culture, and news; BET HER, a 24-hour entertainment network targeting the African-American Woman; BET Music Networks - BET Jams, BET Soul and BET Gospel; BET Home Entertainment; BET Live, BET’s growing festival business; BET Mobile, which provides ringtones, games and video content for wireless devices; and BET International, which operates BET around the globe.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201116005983/en/