Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz) One-on-One CFO Interview: Roku had "an outstanding quarter"

November 16, 2020 | About: ROKU +2.02%

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an interview with Capital Market Laboratories (CMLviz), Chief Financial Officer of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Steve Louden had a clear message:

  1. CFO Louden describes the quarter just ended as both outstanding and amazing, words that seem apt given a 73% rise in revenue, year over year, a 43% rise in active accounts, and a 54% rise in hours that were streamed on the platform.

  2. The Roku Channel will continue to gain scale in different international markets.

  3. A key operating metric for advertising is Roku Monetized Video Ad Impressions. And that was up almost 90%, year over year, versus last quarter it was up 50%.

  4. The content business has benefitted not only from the acceleration of active accounts, but also strong consumer demand for all types of viewing; ad-supported viewing, subscription services, and premium movie rentals.

In our conversation with the CFO we discussed the future of the business, The Roku Channel, international expansion, and streaming video in general.

Read: One-on-One with Roku's CFO: Louden: An ‘amazing’ quarter

Media queries
Alicia Newman, Director Client Services
Capital Market Laboratories
[email protected]

