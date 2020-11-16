AVANGRID Appoints Kim Harriman as Vice President State Government & Public Affairs

[url="]AVANGRID[/url], Inc. (NYSE: AGR), a leading sustainable energy company, announced today the appointment of Kim Harriman to the role of Vice President, State Government and Public Affairs. In this role, Harriman will be responsible for developing and leading state public policy strategy for the Company and coordinating design of the Company’s policy positions and strategies to support business objectives and drive favorable policy and regulatory outcomes.“As we work with states to help meet aggressive climate goals and build the grid of the future, Kim will play an important role in enabling AVANGRID and our operating companies to be the leader in the energy transition,” said Deputy CEO and President of AVANGRID, Robert Kump. “Kim’s extensive public policy and government affairs experience in the energy sector will be an asset to AVANGRID as we pursue our ESG+F objectives by embracing and developing innovative energy solutions to transform and enhance the economic, social and environmental value we deliver to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders.”Prior to joining AVANGRID, Harriman served as Senior Vice President for Public and Regulatory Affairs at the New York Power Authority (NYPA). At NYPA she led advocacy before the New York Public Service Commission and the New York Independent System Operator, and managed local and state elected affairs and community engagement for NYPA and the New York State Canal Corporation, a subsidiary of NYPA. Prior to NYPA, Harriman held key leadership roles at the New York Public Service Commission focusing on key energy policy initiatives and legislative engagement. She also served as Senior Counsel to the Moreland Commission on Utility Storm Preparation and Response for Governor Cuomo, and she continued to advise the administration on utility storm response matters after joining NYPA.Harriman’s appointment is effective December 14. She will report to Kump.AVANGRID, Inc. (NYSE: AGR) is a leading, sustainable energy company with approximately $36 billion in assets and operations in 24 U.S. states. With headquarters in Orange, Connecticut, AVANGRID has two primary lines of business: Avangrid Networks and Avangrid Renewables. Avangrid Networks owns eight electric and natural gas utilities, serving more than 3.3 million customers in New York and New England. Avangrid Renewables owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy generation facilities across the United States. AVANGRID employs approximately 6,600 people. AVANGRID supports the U.N.’s Sustainable Development Goals and was named among the World’s Most Ethical Companies in 2019 and 2020 by the Ethisphere Institute. For more information, visit [url="]www.avangrid.com[/url].

