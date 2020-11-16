  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Summit to Participate in DA Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Virtual Bank Tour

November 16, 2020 | About: SMMF +6.24%

MOOREFIELD, W.V., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Financial Group, Inc. (“Company”) ( SMMF) today announced that H. Charles Maddy, III, President and Chief Executive Officer and Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will be making a virtual presentation in conjunction with the DA Davidson Mid-Atlantic/Midwest Virtual Bank Tour on November 17, 2020.

A copy of the presentation materials is available on the Company’s website at www.summitfgi.com.

About Summit

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a $2.95 billion financial holding company headquartered in Moorefield, West Virginia. Summit provides community banking services primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley and Southwestern regions of Virginia, through its bank subsidiary, Summit Community Bank, Inc., which operates 41 banking locations.


Contact: Robert S. Tissue, Executive Vice President & CFO
Telephone: (304) 530-0552
Email: [email protected]
