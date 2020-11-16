  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Nass Valley Gateway LTD Announces Its Full Line of Products are Now Available on Alibaba.com, the Global B2B E-Commerce Leader

November 16, 2020 | About: NSVGF -1.54%

Vancouver, BC, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Nass Valley Gateway LTD., (NVG), (CSE: NVG.CN); (OTC Pink: NSVGF) (Frankfurt: “3NVN”) a distributor of top quality non-GMO health and wellness CBD consumables,is pleased to announce that the Company has been accepted as an approved seller by Alibaba.com and its full line of Nass Valley Gardens CBD human and pet products are now available on Alibaba.com.

Alibaba.com hosts the leading global B2B e-commerce platform in the world and as Nass Valley’s Director of E-Commerce, Brandon Gil, stated, “Alibaba.com’s B2B platform is clearly where Nass Valley needs to have a presence considering the design and flexibility of our supply chain for both large and small B2B customers. We too recognize Alibaba.com’s e-commerce leadership and look forward to working with them to grow our brand not only in North America, but globally. We will utilize the strength and reach of Alibaba.com to help customers access Nass Valley Gardens’ health and wellness products.”

ABOUT NASS VALLEY GATEWAY LTD.

Nass Valley Gateway LTD (NVG) is a publicly traded company on the CSE in the Life Sciences category. In late 2018, Nass Valley Gateway agreed to merge with Advanced Bioceuticals Limited, a New Jersey LLC focused on the cultivation, extraction, and sales of organic, non-GMO health and wellness products. These products are sold under the “Nass Valley Gardens” brand via retail, wholesale, direct response, and digital sales channels.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the contents of this news release.

Company: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd.

422 Richards Street, Suite 170

V6B 2Z4 Vancouver

Canada


Corporate: www.nassvalleygateway.com

Product : www.nassvalleyproducts.com


Investor Relations:

Michael Semler

+1 (609)651-0032

[email protected]

Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Frankfurt, Hamburg,

Stuttgart; Toronto

EQS News ID: 818503

Source: Nass Valley Gateway Ltd

ti?nf=ODA4Njg0NSMzODI5Mzc4IzUwMDA2OTM3Mw
a8933f0a-c894-4d2d-90e0-5cbc2d624c9d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)