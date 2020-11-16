  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
CMS Energy Names Amanda Wagenschutz as Vice President of People and Culture Operations

November 16, 2020 | About: NYSE:CMS +1.52%

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020

JACKSON, Mich., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CMS Energy, and its principle subsidiary Consumers Energy, today announced Amanda Wagenschutz, currently executive director of Employee Experience Delivery, will be named vice president of People and Culture Operations, effective November 16, 2020.

Wagenschutz will operationalize the company's Talent Strategy across the organization. Looking forward, Amanda will focus on the continued approach and focus to cultivate the company's purpose-driven culture and mindset creating a positive experience for all co-workers.

"Through her heavy emphasis of caring for all of our co-workers, Amanda enables Consumers Energy's triple bottom line of people, planet, and prosperity," said Cathy Hendrian, senior vice president of People and Culture at CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. "I am grateful to Amanda for her leadership, her ability to solidly lead in the toughest of moments. Her commitment to and advocacy for all our co-workers creates an employee experience where everyone can succeed."

Wagenschutz joined Consumers Energy in 2012 and has held leadership roles aimed at optimizing the employee experience. Amanda earned a bachelor's degree from Oakland University focused on human resources development with a specialization in training and development. She also holds a master's degree in management from Walsh College. Amanda has a certification as a Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) since 2008 and obtained her Society for Human Resources Management – Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) certification in 2015.

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS), providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

For more information about Consumers Energy, go to ConsumersEnergy.com.

