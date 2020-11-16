Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, 2020 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American, symbol: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten (10) cents per share, payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

