Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. Declares Dividend

November 16, 2020 | About: AMEX:CVR +3.56%

PR Newswire

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 16, 2020 the Board of Directors of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSE American, symbol: CVR) declared a regular quarterly dividend of ten (10) cents per share, payable December 18, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2020.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/chicago-rivet--machine-co-declares-dividend-301173867.html

SOURCE Chicago Rivet & Machine Co.


