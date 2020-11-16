  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

PURA Announces CEO Interview Featuring New Hemp Initiative On CEO Roadshow

November 16, 2020 | About: OTCPK:PURA -1.52%

PR Newswire

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced the release of an interview of CEO Brian Shibley conducted by CEO Roadshow.

PURA Announces CEO Interview Featuring New Hemp Initiative On CEO Roadshow

In the interview, Mr. Shibley elaborates on the company's new hemp processing plant initiative being built on a recently acquired 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas. The acquisition and the corresponding hemp processing plant initiative was announced last week. The announcement last week included details on the company's pharmaceutical and neurocritical extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and co-packing partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) that are key components of PURA's overall hemp processing plant initiative.

https://youtu.be/HUjcgkGg_PY

Sign up to receive the latest updates at www.purationinc.com.

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor:

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur. These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Contact:
Puration, Inc.
Brian Shibley,
[email protected]
(800) 861-1350

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pura-announces-ceo-interview-featuring-new-hemp-initiative-on-ceo-roadshow-301173889.html

SOURCE Puration, Inc.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)