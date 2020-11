PURA Announces CEO Interview Featuring New Hemp Initiative On CEO Roadshow

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Puration, Inc. (OTC PINK: PURA) today announced the release of an interview of CEO Brian Shibley conducted by CEO Roadshow.

In the interview, Mr. Shibley elaborates on the company's new hemp processing plant initiative being built on a recently acquired 72-acre property in Farmersville, Texas. The acquisition and the corresponding hemp processing plant initiative was announced last week. The announcement last week included details on the company's pharmaceutical and neurocritical extraction partnership with PAO Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: PAOG) and co-packing partnership with Alkame Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: ALKM) that are key components of PURA's overall hemp processing plant initiative.

https://youtu.be/HUjcgkGg_PY

