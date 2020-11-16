CFBank Names John J. Catalano As President - CFBank Equipment Finance

WORTHINGTON, Ohio, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) (the "Company") and its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, CFBank, N.A. ("CFBank") are pleased to announce that John J. Catalano has joined as President of CF Bank Equipment Finance.

John will lead the equipment finance and leasing line of business, reporting directly to the CEO and working closely with all regional commercial banking teams. John has over 30 years of industry experience and has operated at a C-level with CBI Leasing, Inc. (fka The Vaughn Group, Inc.) and Bush Truck Leasing, Inc. with earlier equipment finance experience at Key Bank. John also has experience managing and consulting to various financial service businesses as well as serving 10 years in the US Army & Army National Guard.

Based in Cincinnati, John will be charged initially with building a middle-market and small-ticket equipment finance operation serving the equipment financing needs of commercial businesses regionally, as well as providing custom and flexible solutions for the equipment financing needs of existing customers, along with opening doors for new to us business customers.

Equipment Financing is a natural extension of our Commercial Banking services, to which we will bring to the table our familiar way of doing business, which combines being both highly responsive plus user-friendly. As a national Commercial Bank, we believe the Equipment Financing line of business has the potential to become a national platform, similar to our Mortgage Lending business.

Timothy O'Dell, President & CEO commented, "We are excited to welcome John Catalano to our CFBank Commercial Team. John's extensive background and experience with successfully building and growing Equipment Financing businesses will allow us to both better serve the Equipment Financing Needs of our CFBank customers, along with opening the doors for us to begin relationships with new Commercial and Business customers."

CFBank is an Ohio based boutique full service Commercial Bank, and national Residential mortgage lender. CF has a presence in four (4) major Ohio metro markets including Cincinnati, Columbus, Cleveland and Akron, in addition to operating two (2) Community Bank locations in Eastern Ohio.

Additional information on CFBank's successful growth and expansion story can be accessed by going to our website at www.CFBankOnline.com. CF Bankshares Inc. is publicly traded. NASDAQ ticker symbol: CFBK

About CF Bankshares Inc. and CFBank

CF Bankshares Inc. is the holding company for CFBank, N.A. a national bank formed in Ohio in 1892. CFBank has a presence in four major Metro Ohio markets – Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati and Akron markets – as well as its two locations in Columbiana County, Ohio. CFBank provides personalized Business Banking products and services including Commercial loans and leases, Commercial and Residential Real Estate loans and Treasury Management Depository services. Our products and services are particularly focused on serving the banking and financing needs of closely held businesses, and our business model emphasizes Personalized Service, Customer access to decision makers, quick execution, and the convenience of Online Internet banking, Mobile Banking, Remote Deposit and Corporate Treasury management.

