Columbia Bank Launches Sixth Annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive Benefiting Homeless Families

TACOMA, Wash., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbia Bank today announced the official launch of its sixth annual Warm Hearts Winter Drive to benefit families and individuals struggling with homelessness in the Northwest.

Columbia has raised more than $1 million in combined donations since the program was initiated in 2015. This season, Columbia plans to raise $250,000 and collect thousands of new warm winter clothing to support more than 65 local homeless shelters and aid organizations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

"Homelessness remains a persistent challenge for communities across the Northwest, particularly during the winter months. The added economic stress caused by the pandemic makes Warm Hearts all the more important this year," Columbia's Chief Executive Officer Clint Stein said. "We are committed to doing our part to help those who are struggling, and our employees are excited to continue making a difference for the communities we serve this winter."

How to Help the Warm Hearts Winter Drive

Employees at all of Columbia Bank's over 140 branches are actively engaged in securing cash donations and new warm clothing from clients and community members. One hundred percent of the clothing and funds collected during the Warm Hearts Winter Drive are donated directly to shelters and relief organizations in the communities where the collections originated.

Among the list of benefiting organizations are the Portland Rescue Mission, Mary's Place of Seattle, Tacoma Rescue Mission, Northwest Housing Alternatives Eugene Mission, Bonner Homeless Transitions in Idaho and Women and Children's Alliance.

The Warm Hearts Winter Drive accepts cash donations in addition to new winter clothes. Donations can be made at WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com, and both cash and new warm winter clothing can be donated at every Columbia Bank branch across the Northwest.

For more information on the list of benefiting organizations in each county, or to make a cash or new clothing donation, please visit WarmHeartsWinterDrive.com. Those interested in supporting the Warm Hearts campaign may also call 1-877-272-3678 for more information.

About Columbia

Headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ: COLB) is the holding company of Columbia Bank, a Washington state-chartered full-service commercial bank with locations throughout Washington, Oregon and Idaho. The bank has been named one of Puget Sound Business Journal's "Washington's Best Workplaces," more than 10 times and was recently honored as #1 in Customer Satisfaction with Retail Banking in the Northwest region by J.D. Power in the 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study. Columbia was named the #1 bank in the Northwest on the Forbes 2020 list of "America's Best Banks" marking nearly 10 consecutive years on the publication's list of top financial institutions. More information about Columbia can be found on its website at www.columbiabank.com.

Columbia Bank received the highest score in the Northwest region of the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Retail Banking Satisfaction Study of customer satisfaction with their own retail bank. Visit jdpower.com/awards.

Media Contact:

Moira Conlon

Financial Profiles, Inc.

310-622-8220

[email protected]

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-bank-launches-sixth-annual-warm-hearts-winter-drive-benefiting-homeless-families-301173860.html

SOURCE Columbia Bank