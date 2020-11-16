/C O R R E C T I O N -- Senmiao Technology Limited/

In the news release, Senmiao Technology Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results for November 20, 2020, issued 16-Nov-2020 by Senmiao Technology Limited over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that: 1. The headline, should read "Senmiao Technology Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results for November 20, 2020" rather than "Senmiao Technology Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results for November 20, 2020" as originally issued inadvertently; 2. All the "third quarter" should read "second quarter" in the release. The complete, corrected release follows:

Senmiao Technology Schedules Fiscal 2021 Second Quarter Financial Results for November 20, 2020

CHENGDU, China, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a provider of automobile transaction and related services targeting the online ride-hailing industry in China, today announced that the Company expects to issue its financial results for the second quarter ended September 30, 2020 prior to the opening of the stock market on Friday, November 20, 2020. The Company will also file its quarterly report on Form 10-Q on November 20, 2020.

The Company does expect to file a form 12b-25 following the close of business today, as the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) provides the Company with five additional calendar days within which to file its Form 10-Q for the second quarter. The delay is due to the Company needing additional time to complete certain disclosures.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchase and financing, management, operating lease, guarantee and other automobile transaction services aimed principally at the growing ride-sharing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-sharing platform and the collaboration with other ride-hailing platforms and business partners as described herein) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

