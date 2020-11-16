STXfilms' "Songbird" To Sing As A Home Premiere Release Beginning December 11

DOUGLAS, Isle Of Man and BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Eros STX Global Corporation (NYSE:NYSE:ESGC) ("ErosSTX"), a global entertainment company, announced today that the highly anticipated upcoming thriller Songbird, produced by Michael Bay and the first film to shoot in Los Angeles entirely during the pandemic, will premiere in the US as a premium video on-demand (PVOD) release on all transactional platforms beginning Friday, December 11. The film will be available for $19.99 for a 48-hour rental. The announcement was made today by Adam Fogelson, chairman, STXfilms Motion Picture Group.

Following its transactional home entertainment run, the film will premiere on a major streaming service in 2021.

Said Fogelson, "The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times. The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats."

Songbird is a sci-fi thriller about fighting for love at the end of the world from producer Michael Bay, who previously brought audiences such worldwide hits as A Quiet Place and The Purge. Songbird brings audiences a new saga about the resilience of the human spirit and our ultimate desire for connection and safety.

Directed by Adam Mason (Into the Dark), who also wrote the script with Simon Boyes (Misconduct), the film features an all-star cast including KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore. Also joining Bay as producers are Invisible Narratives' Adam Goodman, Andrew Sugerman and Eben Davidson and Catchlight Studios' Jeanette Volturno, Jason Clark, and Marcei Brown.

