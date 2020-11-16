Private Capital Management Buys Verint Systems Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

Investment company Private Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Verint Systems Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Target Hospitality Corp, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Private Capital Management owns 79 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VRNT, IWM, FE,
- Added Positions: LNTH, BBSI, WSFS, TH, CSTR, SNV,
- Reduced Positions: SNEX, GIL, KKR, QNST, HTBI, TROX, ZBH, MPAA, RJF, VC, ATSG, ECNCF, FRGI, JEF, IMAX, SRI, SMBK, ASUR, EVRI, FNWB, PWFL, PERI, CE, TCFC, NRIM,
- Sold Out: DRTT, SFE,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/private+capital/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Private Capital
- QuinStreet Inc (QNST) - 2,932,814 shares, 10.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.04%
- ECN Capital Corp (ECNCF) - 7,133,326 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.47%
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 784,392 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.86%
- StoneX Group Inc (SNEX) - 485,884 shares, 5.69% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.41%
- Tronox Holdings PLC (TROX) - 2,310,187 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84%
Private Capital Management initiated holding in Verint Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $42.04 and $51.37, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $55.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.11%. The holding were 281,849 shares as of . New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Private Capital Management initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $177.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of . New Purchase: FirstEnergy Corp (FE)
Private Capital Management initiated holding in FirstEnergy Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.09 and $42.14, with an estimated average price of $31.47. The stock is now traded at around $28.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,700 shares as of . Added: Lantheus Holdings Inc (LNTH)
Private Capital Management added to a holding in Lantheus Holdings Inc by 513.41%. The purchase prices were between $11.98 and $16.34, with an estimated average price of $13.72. The stock is now traded at around $12.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 952,994 shares as of . Added: Barrett Business Services Inc (BBSI)
Private Capital Management added to a holding in Barrett Business Services Inc by 37.83%. The purchase prices were between $48.75 and $62.06, with an estimated average price of $54.66. The stock is now traded at around $72.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 217,354 shares as of . Added: WSFS Financial Corp (WSFS)
Private Capital Management added to a holding in WSFS Financial Corp by 46.40%. The purchase prices were between $24.82 and $31.76, with an estimated average price of $28.25. The stock is now traded at around $39.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 287,719 shares as of . Added: Target Hospitality Corp (TH)
Private Capital Management added to a holding in Target Hospitality Corp by 45.28%. The purchase prices were between $1.18 and $1.72, with an estimated average price of $1.44. The stock is now traded at around $1.42. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 4,752,794 shares as of . Sold Out: Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (DRTT)
Private Capital Management sold out a holding in Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd. The sale prices were between $1 and $1.87, with an estimated average price of $1.5. Sold Out: Safeguard Scientifics Inc (SFE)
Private Capital Management sold out a holding in Safeguard Scientifics Inc. The sale prices were between $5.21 and $6.78, with an estimated average price of $5.98. Reduced: Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL)
Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in Gildan Activewear Inc by 78.89%. The sale prices were between $14.56 and $20.69, with an estimated average price of $18.47. The stock is now traded at around $24.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.29%. Private Capital Management still held 89,711 shares as of . Reduced: HomeTrust Bancshares Inc (HTBI)
Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in HomeTrust Bancshares Inc by 41.97%. The sale prices were between $13.28 and $15.63, with an estimated average price of $14.43. The stock is now traded at around $19.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.63%. Private Capital Management still held 221,535 shares as of . Reduced: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 33.33%. The sale prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $150.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.48%. Private Capital Management still held 32,817 shares as of . Reduced: Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF)
Private Capital Management reduced to a holding in Raymond James Financial Inc by 21.11%. The sale prices were between $65.6 and $76.95, with an estimated average price of $72.6. The stock is now traded at around $87.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.41%. Private Capital Management still held 89,126 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Private Capital. Also check out:
1. Private Capital's Undervalued Stocks
2. Private Capital's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Private Capital's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Private Capital keeps buying