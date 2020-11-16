Private Capital Management Buys Verint Systems Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, Sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc

Investment company Private Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Verint Systems Inc, Lantheus Holdings Inc, Barrett Business Services Inc, WSFS Financial Corp, Target Hospitality Corp, sells Gildan Activewear Inc, Dirtt Environmental Solutions, HomeTrust Bancshares Inc, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, Raymond James Financial Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Private Capital Management. As of 2020Q3, Private Capital Management owns 79 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VRNT, IWM, FE,

VRNT, IWM, FE, Added Positions: LNTH, BBSI, WSFS, TH, CSTR, SNV,

LNTH, BBSI, WSFS, TH, CSTR, SNV, Reduced Positions: SNEX, GIL, KKR, QNST, HTBI, TROX, ZBH, MPAA, RJF, VC, ATSG, ECNCF, FRGI, JEF, IMAX, SRI, SMBK, ASUR, EVRI, FNWB, PWFL, PERI, CE, TCFC, NRIM,

SNEX, GIL, KKR, QNST, HTBI, TROX, ZBH, MPAA, RJF, VC, ATSG, ECNCF, FRGI, JEF, IMAX, SRI, SMBK, ASUR, EVRI, FNWB, PWFL, PERI, CE, TCFC, NRIM, Sold Out: DRTT, SFE,