Moore Capital Management, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 368 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 3,550,900 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,108,200 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,146,300 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.56% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,487,600 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio. ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 4,620,776 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position