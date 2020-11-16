Moore Capital Management, LP Buys ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co, Sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Moore Capital Management, LP (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding, The Walt Disney Co, FedEx Corp, VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF, sells ISHARES TRUST, Netflix Inc, Amazon.com Inc, O'Reilly Automotive Inc, Open Lending Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Moore Capital Management, LP. As of 2020Q3, Moore Capital Management, LP owns 368 stocks with a total value of $5.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EEM, DIS, SMH, NLY, MCD, SHOP, MDLZ, PINS, CMI, DGX, TAL, RTP.U, NSC, CSX, MCK, VAR, CCIV, CCC, GPS, MXIM, SIVB, ROKU, NOVA, QCOM, MCHP, DGNR.U, KO, UPS, FAII.U, AACQ, HOLX, MTCH, PSTH, TKR, UBER, ETAC, JAZZ, ARNA, DECK, FISV, IMMU, SAGE, JWS, WPF, GRSVU, TREB, CMLFU, DHI, DQ, IAC, CFIIU, TWCTU, PRPB, PVH, ZBH, SE, TDG, HCA, LB, SYK, VMC, ZEN, FND, FCX, NSTG, GSAH, SVACU, STWOU, AGCO, CW, EXEL, KSMTU, IWN, ADBE, DE, ETN, DAL, ALLY, SEDG, BLD, GBT, NCNO, ENPC.U, FE, NTRA, SNAP, PWR, FBHS, NOW, LFAC, GIK, YAC.U, HOLUU, NSH.U, CRHC.U, BFT.U, AONE.U, OACB.U, ACTCU, ASPL.U, CLII.U, NAV, PHM, SBUX, XLNX, ACM, ACEV, APD, MELI, PANW, GOOG, NVT, HEC, HPX, SNPR.U, AEM, UFS, MIC, CTVA, ARCH, EMN, JCI, NTR, CRM, WDAY, CPSR, ERES, SUM, BE, SOAC, RBAC.U, FTOCU, DEH, DFHT, IYT, BLDP, DUK, HZNP, IMVT, CPAA, DMYD.U, XLF, XLI, XLY, AXL, LAD, TMUS, SBE, ARNC, KC, LMND, HZAC.U, CMCSA, CYTK, GPN, HUBS, FIT, PLAN, TME, CVAC, FUSE, LEAP.U, CMPS, XLU, WLL, KRA, PACB, DNKN, VEEV, TRVN, HCC, PSNL, ARYA, PANA, OM, FCEL, DMAC, ZGNX, NLTX, WVE, BRBR, CMPI, SNOW,
- Added Positions: BABA, FDX, AGNC, GDX, PH, ACGL, DOCU, BPMC, FOUR, ROK, OLLI, BSX, JACK, CB, COUP, IOVA, GDS, VALE, CNST, BG, AAP, GPRE, WLTW, ET, PAG, ODFL, GPI, GOVT, PTCT, LEN.B, PYPD,
- Reduced Positions: LQD, NFLX, AMZN, LPRO, RNG, AZO, JD, PYPL, CONE, PTON, FB, TJX, GOOGL, UNP, RNR, CRWD, EXPE, TPX, FTV, TIP, MTG, TGT, KSU, MA, APH, BILL, GM, RGA, KSS, FVAC, BKNG, NKE, LOW, AEO, NEM, MSFT, GHIV, NXPI, ATVI, FEAC, CIEN, CARR, MLCO, DT, TSLA, FSLR, ENPH, GH, AY, MTZ, AME, NTES, TIF, GNLN, APTV, CFRX, WCN, SAIA, BYSI,
- Sold Out: ORLY, NVDA, FIS, BURL, SAM, NRZ, YUM, APO, CMG, EBAY, FIVE, PAGS, WEN, DKS, HYG, WMGI, CRI, PE, AAPL, IPOB, BZUN, DDOG, AU, KL, WPF.U, KGC, ULTA, TREB.U, JWS.U, ESTC, RH, GOLD, CG, ATHM, IR, GSAH.U, ACIA, PCAR, KNX, SHW, PAAS, IAG, RLGY, IDXX, DOW, OC, GIK.U, HUYA, LOGM, LIN, KLIC, NVR, SWK, SSRM, HCAC, AGI, VRM, EMR, HECCU, ITW, DD, TT, PAE, CNI, CLGX, JBHT, LII, FMC, TROX, MPC, TOL, LPX, IVW, CF, CFX, PPG, VLO, WOR, OTIS, SOAC.U, CDE, XLP, XLK, IQ, FUSE.U, ARYBU, MU, HTH, GTH, BOMN, ATRA, IPOC.U, NARI, DMYT, KURA,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/louis+moore+bacon/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Louis Moore Bacon
- ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 3,550,900 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 1,108,200 shares, 7.12% of the total portfolio.
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,146,300 shares, 6.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.56%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 1,487,600 shares, 4.27% of the total portfolio.
- ISHARES TRUST (EEM) - 4,620,776 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. New Position
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $40.44 and $45.55, with an estimated average price of $43.87. The stock is now traded at around $48.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.91%. The holding were 4,620,776 shares as of . New Purchase: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in The Walt Disney Co. The purchase prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91. The stock is now traded at around $144.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 555,531 shares as of . New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The purchase prices were between $151.05 and $183.55, with an estimated average price of $167.44. The stock is now traded at around $201.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 285,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.3 and $7.63, with an estimated average price of $7.22. The stock is now traded at around $7.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 5,843,228 shares as of . New Purchase: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in McDonald's Corp. The purchase prices were between $183.52 and $224.81, with an estimated average price of $205.07. The stock is now traded at around $216.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 149,271 shares as of . New Purchase: Shopify Inc (SHOP)
Moore Capital Management, LP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $919.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 30,646 shares as of . Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 54.56%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $258.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 1,146,300 shares as of . Added: FedEx Corp (FDX)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in FedEx Corp by 1067.12%. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.29%. The holding were 291,781 shares as of . Added: AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in AGNC Investment Corp by 1689.94%. The purchase prices were between $12.67 and $14.61, with an estimated average price of $13.75. The stock is now traded at around $15.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 2,595,410 shares as of . Added: VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 49.84%. The purchase prices were between $36.17 and $44.53, with an estimated average price of $40.76. The stock is now traded at around $37.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 1,407,000 shares as of . Added: Parker Hannifin Corp (PH)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Parker Hannifin Corp by 180.31%. The purchase prices were between $175.4 and $214.33, with an estimated average price of $196.67. The stock is now traded at around $267.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 100,168 shares as of . Added: Arch Capital Group Ltd (ACGL)
Moore Capital Management, LP added to a holding in Arch Capital Group Ltd by 113.56%. The purchase prices were between $27.04 and $32.85, with an estimated average price of $30.47. The stock is now traded at around $35.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 817,223 shares as of . Sold Out: O'Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in O'Reilly Automotive Inc. The sale prices were between $419.41 and $482.62, with an estimated average price of $455.63. Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $381.2 and $573.86, with an estimated average price of $464.8. Sold Out: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The sale prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. Sold Out: Burlington Stores Inc (BURL)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The sale prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. Sold Out: Boston Beer Co Inc (SAM)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in Boston Beer Co Inc. The sale prices were between $554.88 and $912.86, with an estimated average price of $786.66. Sold Out: New Residential Investment Corp (NRZ)
Moore Capital Management, LP sold out a holding in New Residential Investment Corp. The sale prices were between $6.49 and $8.39, with an estimated average price of $7.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Louis Moore Bacon. Also check out:
1. Louis Moore Bacon's Undervalued Stocks
2. Louis Moore Bacon's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Louis Moore Bacon's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Louis Moore Bacon keeps buying