Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Boston Properties Inc, Liberty Latin America, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Schrodinger Inc, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Properties Inc, Liberty Latin America, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Schrodinger Inc, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q3, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 24 stocks with a total value of $22.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BXP, UBER,

BXP, UBER, Added Positions: BRK.B, LILAK,

BRK.B, LILAK, Reduced Positions: SDGR,

SDGR, Sold Out: ARCO,