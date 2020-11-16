  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust Buys Boston Properties Inc, Liberty Latin America, Uber Technologies Inc, Sells Schrodinger Inc, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: LILAK +1.03% BXP +5.44% UBER +3.36% ARCO +3.43%

Kirkland, WA, based Investment company Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust (Current Portfolio) buys Boston Properties Inc, Liberty Latin America, Uber Technologies Inc, sells Schrodinger Inc, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust. As of 2020Q3, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust owns 24 stocks with a total value of $22.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 47,104,399 shares, 45.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.02%
  2. Waste Management Inc (WM) - 18,633,672 shares, 9.55% of the total portfolio.
  3. Canadian National Railway Co (CNI) - 17,126,874 shares, 8.26% of the total portfolio.
  4. Caterpillar Inc (CAT) - 11,260,857 shares, 7.61% of the total portfolio.
  5. Walmart Inc (WMT) - 11,603,000 shares, 7.35% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Boston Properties Inc (BXP)


Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust initiated holding in Boston Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $79 and $93.18, with an estimated average price of $87.35. The stock is now traded at around $96.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,099,310 shares as of . New Purchase: Uber Technologies Inc (UBER)


Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust initiated holding in Uber Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.42 and $37.95, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $49.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 26,767 shares as of . Added: Liberty Latin America Ltd (LILAK)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust added to a holding in Liberty Latin America Ltd by 47.05%. The purchase prices were between $7.52 and $9.95, with an estimated average price of $8.88. The stock is now traded at around $11.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 935,282 shares as of . Sold Out: Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)
Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Trust sold out a holding in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $4.05 and $5.01, with an estimated average price of $4.55.

Here is the complete portfolio of Bill Gates. Also check out:

