Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. Buys JD.com Inc, KE Holdings Inc, GDS Holdings, Sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc

Investment company Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. (Current Portfolio) buys JD.com Inc, KE Holdings Inc, GDS Holdings, Snowflake Inc, I-MAB, sells Zoom Video Communications Inc, TAL Education Group, Bilibili Inc, Tesla Inc, Vipshop Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.. As of 2020Q3, Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. owns 85 stocks with a total value of $13.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BEKE, SNOW, IMAB, NIO, MELI, Z, LI, XPEV, BLI, YALA, ATNX, CVAC, ACMR, FUTU, DGNR.U, LEAP.U,

BEKE, SNOW, IMAB, NIO, MELI, Z, LI, XPEV, BLI, YALA, ATNX, CVAC, ACMR, FUTU, DGNR.U, LEAP.U, Added Positions: JD, GDS, CRM, BABA, PDD, AKRO, KDP, KNSA, NVAX, MREO, LPTX,

JD, GDS, CRM, BABA, PDD, AKRO, KDP, KNSA, NVAX, MREO, LPTX, Reduced Positions: ZM, TAL, BILI, IQ, ALGN, SE, TSM, VIE, MDLZ, ARVN, ZTO, UXIN,

ZM, TAL, BILI, IQ, ALGN, SE, TSM, VIE, MDLZ, ARVN, ZTO, UXIN, Sold Out: TSLA, VIPS, LN, ZLAB, API,

For the details of Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hillhouse+capital+advisors%2C+ltd./current-portfolio/portfolio

Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM) - 5,012,049 shares, 17.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.91% BeiGene Ltd (BGNE) - 5,472,259 shares, 11.93% of the total portfolio. JD.com Inc (JD) - 16,005,041 shares, 9.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 104.92% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 4,042,123 shares, 9.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.85% iQIYI Inc (IQ) - 39,302,362 shares, 6.75% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.83%

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in KE Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33 and $65.63, with an estimated average price of $49.82. The stock is now traded at around $73.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.33%. The holding were 5,000,000 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $241.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 420,000 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in I-MAB. The purchase prices were between $27.46 and $47.03, with an estimated average price of $32.98. The stock is now traded at around $37.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 1,496,540 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 2,411,750 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in MercadoLibre Inc. The purchase prices were between $956.62 and $1225.45, with an estimated average price of $1083.57. The stock is now traded at around $1286.31. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 27,525 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. initiated holding in Zillow Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.85 and $101.59, with an estimated average price of $77.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 302,336 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in JD.com Inc by 104.92%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $83.21, with an estimated average price of $69.52. The stock is now traded at around $85.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.84%. The holding were 16,005,041 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in GDS Holdings Ltd by 4613.08%. The purchase prices were between $71.1 and $88.96, with an estimated average price of $80.09. The stock is now traded at around $93.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.92%. The holding were 3,143,623 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 39.30%. The purchase prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. The stock is now traded at around $249.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 988,295 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Akero Therapeutics Inc by 56.78%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $39.92, with an estimated average price of $34.88. The stock is now traded at around $27.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 1,656,673 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc by 128.81%. The purchase prices were between $27.11 and $31.26, with an estimated average price of $29.29. The stock is now traded at around $29.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 484,068 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. added to a holding in Mereo BioPharma Group PLC by 1178.85%. The purchase prices were between $2.55 and $3.29, with an estimated average price of $2.92. The stock is now traded at around $2.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,598,185 shares as of .

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $15.41 and $23.97, with an estimated average price of $19.56.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in LINE Corp. The sale prices were between $50.06 and $53.5, with an estimated average price of $51.17.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Zai Lab Ltd. The sale prices were between $73.3 and $89.48, with an estimated average price of $80.26.

Hillhouse Capital Advisors, Ltd. sold out a holding in Agora Inc. The sale prices were between $36.32 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $46.77.