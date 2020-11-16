Southeastern Asset Management Buys MGM Resorts International, Everest Re Group, Liberty Braves Group, Sells Carrier Global Corp, FedEx Corp, Alphabet Inc

Investment company Southeastern Asset Management (Current Portfolio) buys MGM Resorts International, Everest Re Group, Liberty Braves Group, Hyatt Hotels Corp, Trip.com Group, sells Carrier Global Corp, FedEx Corp, Alphabet Inc, Viasat Inc, PotlatchDeltic Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Southeastern Asset Management. As of 2020Q3, Southeastern Asset Management owns 29 stocks with a total value of $3.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MGM, RE, BATRK, SUM, WOR,
- Added Positions: H, GE, LUMN, TCOM, ESRT, AMG,
- Reduced Positions: FDX, PCH, FWONA, RLGY, FWONK, CNX, DD, MAT, GHC, WMB, CMCSA, KODK, CNHI, BIDU, WOW,
- Sold Out: CARR, GOOG, VSAT, GLIBA, VNTR,
go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mason+hawkins/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Mason Hawkins
- Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN) - 62,945,997 shares, 16.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.72%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 35,587,117 shares, 8.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.79%
- Mattel Inc (MAT) - 28,078,237 shares, 8.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- FedEx Corp (FDX) - 1,024,499 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 51.44%
- General Electric Co (GE) - 37,604,179 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.63%
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in MGM Resorts International. The purchase prices were between $14.96 and $23.86, with an estimated average price of $19.83. The stock is now traded at around $26.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 4,962,956 shares as of . New Purchase: Everest Re Group Ltd (RE)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Everest Re Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $197.1 and $232.19, with an estimated average price of $213.91. The stock is now traded at around $238.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 400,518 shares as of . New Purchase: Liberty Braves Group (BATRK)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Liberty Braves Group. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $21.59, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.34%. The holding were 2,482,772 shares as of . New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 325,567 shares as of . New Purchase: Worthington Industries Inc (WOR)
Southeastern Asset Management initiated holding in Worthington Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.32 and $44.1, with an estimated average price of $39.5. The stock is now traded at around $54.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 117,000 shares as of . Added: Hyatt Hotels Corp (H)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Hyatt Hotels Corp by 26.92%. The purchase prices were between $47.98 and $61.12, with an estimated average price of $53.71. The stock is now traded at around $71.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 4,368,869 shares as of . Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)
Southeastern Asset Management added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 32.74%. The purchase prices were between $25.64 and $32, with an estimated average price of $28.43. The stock is now traded at around $34.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 1,228,192 shares as of . Sold Out: Carrier Global Corp (CARR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Carrier Global Corp. The sale prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. Sold Out: Viasat Inc (VSAT)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Viasat Inc. The sale prices were between $32.62 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $37.81. Sold Out: GCI Liberty Inc (GLIBA)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in GCI Liberty Inc. The sale prices were between $71.49 and $83.62, with an estimated average price of $78.72. Sold Out: Venator Materials PLC (VNTR)
Southeastern Asset Management sold out a holding in Venator Materials PLC. The sale prices were between $1.55 and $2.31, with an estimated average price of $1.95.
Here is the complete portfolio of Mason Hawkins. Also check out:
1. Mason Hawkins's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mason Hawkins's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mason Hawkins's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mason Hawkins keeps buying