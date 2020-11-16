  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Appaloosa LP Buys PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: PCG +1.23% MU +6.78% ET +1.49% PCGU +0% AVGO +1.96% QCOM +3.33% VST +0.35% TSLA -0.1% HUM -1.12%

Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Energy Transfer LP, PG&E Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2020Q3, Appaloosa LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of David Tepper's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of David Tepper
  1. PG&E Corp (PCG) - 80,775,057 shares, 13.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 803.15%
  2. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,220,000 shares, 11.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.22%
  3. T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 5,215,000 shares, 10.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.61%
  4. Micron Technology Inc (MU) - 12,250,000 shares, 10.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 31.02%
  5. Facebook Inc (FB) - 1,767,500 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.85%
New Purchase: PG&E Corp (PCGU)


Appaloosa LP initiated holding in PG&E Corp. The purchase prices were between $92.35 and $102.78, with an estimated average price of $97.88. The stock is now traded at around $114.88. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of . Added: PG&E Corp (PCG)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in PG&E Corp by 803.15%. The purchase prices were between $8.59 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.27. The stock is now traded at around $11.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.93%. The holding were 80,775,057 shares as of . Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 31.02%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.41%. The holding were 12,250,000 shares as of . Added: Energy Transfer LP (ET)
Appaloosa LP added to a holding in Energy Transfer LP by 25.47%. The purchase prices were between $5.42 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.36. The stock is now traded at around $5.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 18,971,419 shares as of . Sold Out: Broadcom Inc (AVGO)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Broadcom Inc. The sale prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. Sold Out: Vistra Corp (VST)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Vistra Corp. The sale prices were between $17.82 and $20.14, with an estimated average price of $18.84. Sold Out: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Tesla Inc. The sale prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. Sold Out: Humana Inc (HUM)
Appaloosa LP sold out a holding in Humana Inc. The sale prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24.

Here is the complete portfolio of David Tepper. Also check out:

1. David Tepper's Undervalued Stocks

2. David Tepper's Top Growth Companies, and

3. David Tepper's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that David Tepper keeps buying

