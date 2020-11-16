Appaloosa LP Buys PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Energy Transfer LP, Sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc

Investment company Appaloosa LP (Current Portfolio) buys PG&E Corp, Micron Technology Inc, Energy Transfer LP, PG&E Corp, sells Alibaba Group Holding, Amazon.com Inc, AT&T Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Appaloosa LP. As of 2020Q3, Appaloosa LP owns 32 stocks with a total value of $5.7 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCGU,

PCGU, Added Positions: PCG, MU, ET, MSFT,

PCG, MU, ET, MSFT, Reduced Positions: BABA, AMZN, T, GOOG, FB, TMUS, PYPL, NFLX, DIS, SYY, V, MA, TWTR, WFC, MO, UNH, ADBE, SQ, CRM, HCA, EMR, BSX, AMLP, GT, WES, TEN, ENBL,

BABA, AMZN, T, GOOG, FB, TMUS, PYPL, NFLX, DIS, SYY, V, MA, TWTR, WFC, MO, UNH, ADBE, SQ, CRM, HCA, EMR, BSX, AMLP, GT, WES, TEN, ENBL, Sold Out: AVGO, QCOM, VST, TSLA, HUM,