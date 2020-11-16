Berkshire Hathaway Buys Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Berkshire Hathaway (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Snowflake Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Costco Wholesale Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Hathaway. As of 2020Q3, Berkshire Hathaway owns 49 stocks with a total value of $228.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: MRK, ABBV, BMY, SNOW, TMUS, PFE,
- Added Positions: BAC, GM, KR, LILAK,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, JPM, PNC, GOLD, DVA, MTB, LBTYA, AXTA,
- Sold Out: COST,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 944,295,554 shares, 47.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.7%
- Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 1,010,100,606 shares, 10.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.20%
- Coca-Cola Co (KO) - 400,000,000 shares, 8.63% of the total portfolio.
- American Express Co (AXP) - 151,610,700 shares, 6.64% of the total portfolio.
- The Kraft Heinz Co (KHC) - 325,634,818 shares, 4.26% of the total portfolio.
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 21,264,316 shares as of . New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09. The stock is now traded at around $80.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 22,403,102 shares as of . New Purchase: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 29,971,194 shares as of . New Purchase: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in Snowflake Inc. The purchase prices were between $217.39 and $259.13, with an estimated average price of $238.1. The stock is now traded at around $241.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 6,125,376 shares as of . New Purchase: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in T-Mobile US Inc. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $128.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,413,156 shares as of . New Purchase: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Berkshire Hathaway initiated holding in Pfizer Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.46 and $39.26, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 3,711,780 shares as of . Sold Out: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Berkshire Hathaway sold out a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The sale prices were between $304.75 and $358.86, with an estimated average price of $335.76.
