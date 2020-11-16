Berkshire Hathaway Buys Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Costco Wholesale Corp

Investment company Berkshire Hathaway (Current Portfolio) buys Merck Inc, AbbVie Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Snowflake Inc, T-Mobile US Inc, sells Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Chase, Costco Wholesale Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Barrick Gold Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Berkshire Hathaway. As of 2020Q3, Berkshire Hathaway owns 49 stocks with a total value of $228.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MRK, ABBV, BMY, SNOW, TMUS, PFE,

MRK, ABBV, BMY, SNOW, TMUS, PFE, Added Positions: BAC, GM, KR, LILAK,

BAC, GM, KR, LILAK, Reduced Positions: AAPL, WFC, JPM, PNC, GOLD, DVA, MTB, LBTYA, AXTA,

AAPL, WFC, JPM, PNC, GOLD, DVA, MTB, LBTYA, AXTA, Sold Out: COST,