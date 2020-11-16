  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Fate Therapeutics Inc (FATE) President and CEO J Scott Wolchko Sold $3.1 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: FATE +4.53%

President and CEO of Fate Therapeutics Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) J Scott Wolchko (insider trades) sold 60,000 shares of FATE on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $51.87 a share. The total sale was $3.1 million.

Fate Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics Inc has a market cap of $4.61 billion; its shares were traded at around $52.80 with and P/S ratio of 233.64. GuruFocus has detected 3 severe warning signs with Fate Therapeutics Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 60,000 shares of FATE stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $51.87. The price of the stock has increased by 1.79% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • General Counsel and Secretary Cindy Tahl sold 70,801 shares of FATE stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $50.47. The price of the stock has increased by 4.62% since.

For the complete insider trading history of FATE, click here

.

