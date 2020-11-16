  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) CEO and President Michael P Kehoe Sold $2.7 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: KNSL +5.17%

CEO and President of Kinsale Capital Group Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Michael P Kehoe (insider trades) sold 12,500 shares of KNSL on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $212.78 a share. The total sale was $2.7 million.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc is an insurance holding company. The company is engaged in offering property, casualty and specialty insurance products. It offers property insurance to Primary Property, Excess Property, and Inland Marine divisions. Kinsale Capital Group Inc has a market cap of $5.07 billion; its shares were traded at around $223.66 with a P/E ratio of 74.81 and P/S ratio of 11.90. The dividend yield of Kinsale Capital Group Inc stocks is 0.16%.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • CEO and President Michael P Kehoe sold 12,500 shares of KNSL stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $212.78. The price of the stock has increased by 5.11% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • EVP, CFO and Treasurer Bryan P. Petrucelli sold 5,000 shares of KNSL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $212.73. The price of the stock has increased by 5.14% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 8,800 shares of KNSL stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $210. The price of the stock has increased by 6.5% since.
  • Chairman Robert Lippincott Iii sold 13,500 shares of KNSL stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $206. The price of the stock has increased by 8.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of KNSL, click here

.

