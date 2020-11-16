Castle Biosciences Inc (CSTL) CFO Frank Stokes Sold $1.3 million of Shares

CFO of Castle Biosciences Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Frank Stokes (insider trades) sold 26,000 shares of CSTL on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $50.87 a share. The total sale was $1.3 million.

Castle Biosciences Inc has a market cap of $1 billion; its shares were traded at around $50.25 with and P/S ratio of 14.56. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Castle Biosciences Inc. .

CFO Recent Trades:

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 11,402 shares of CSTL stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $49.6. The price of the stock has increased by 1.31% since.

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 18,750 shares of CSTL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $49.63. The price of the stock has increased by 1.25% since.

Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of CSTL stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $50.7. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.89% since.

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 2,300 shares of CSTL stock on 10/29/2020 at the average price of $48.74. The price of the stock has increased by 3.1% since.

Pres. & Chief Exec. Officer Derek J Maetzold sold 2,200 shares of CSTL stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $49.09. The price of the stock has increased by 2.36% since.

