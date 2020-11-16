Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Chairman and CEO Rodney O Jr Martin Sold $4.6 million of Shares

Chairman and CEO of Voya Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rodney O Jr Martin (insider trades) sold 84,180 shares of VOYA on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $55 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Voya Financial Inc is an investment and insurance company focused on providing retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Voya Financial Inc has a market cap of $7.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.09 with and P/S ratio of 1.03. The dividend yield of Voya Financial Inc stocks is 1.07%. Voya Financial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Voya Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

