Voya Financial Inc (VOYA) Chairman and CEO Rodney O Jr Martin Sold $4.6 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: VOYA +1.36%

Chairman and CEO of Voya Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Rodney O Jr Martin (insider trades) sold 84,180 shares of VOYA on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $55 a share. The total sale was $4.6 million.

Voya Financial Inc is an investment and insurance company focused on providing retirement solutions to individual and institutional clients in the United States. Voya Financial Inc has a market cap of $7.08 billion; its shares were traded at around $56.09 with and P/S ratio of 1.03. The dividend yield of Voya Financial Inc stocks is 1.07%. Voya Financial Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 1.90% over the past five years. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Voya Financial Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • Chairman and CEO Rodney O Jr Martin sold 84,180 shares of VOYA stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $55. The price of the stock has increased by 1.98% since.

For the complete insider trading history of VOYA, click here

.

