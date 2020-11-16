Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (GO) CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg Sold $988,500 of Shares

CEO of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Eric J. Jr. Lindberg (insider trades) sold 25,000 shares of GO on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $39.54 a share. The total sale was $988,500.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp has a market cap of $3.51 billion; its shares were traded at around $37.30 with a P/E ratio of 39.27 and P/S ratio of 1.19. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. .

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $39.54. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.67% since.

CEO Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 25,000 shares of GO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $41.75. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.66% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.3% since.

CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/19/2020 at the average price of $40.87. The price of the stock has decreased by 8.74% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.04. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.3% since.

SVP, Chief Purchasing Officer Steven K. Wilson sold 14,286 shares of GO stock on 10/30/2020 at the average price of $44.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 15.32% since.

President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 18,750 shares of GO stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $41.19. The price of the stock has decreased by 9.44% since.

CAO, GC & Secretary Pamela B. Burke sold 11,314 shares of GO stock on 10/21/2020 at the average price of $41.71. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.57% since.

For the complete insider trading history of GO, click here