Cargurus Inc (CARG) CEO and Chairman Langley Steinert Sold $578,968 of Shares

CEO and Chairman of Cargurus Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Langley Steinert (insider trades) sold 25,986 shares of CARG on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $22.28 a share. The total sale was $578,968.

CarGurus Inc is an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars. It operates online marketplaces in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany. CarGurus Inc has a market cap of $2.5 billion; its shares were traded at around $22.07 with a P/E ratio of 38.07 and P/S ratio of 4.51.

CEO Recent Trades:

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $22.28. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.94% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/11/2020 at the average price of $22.58. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.26% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $23.42. The price of the stock has decreased by 5.76% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $21.78. The price of the stock has increased by 1.33% since.

CEO and Chairman, 10% Owner Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CARG stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $20.81. The price of the stock has increased by 6.05% since.

For the complete insider trading history of CARG, click here