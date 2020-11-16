Take-two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) Chairman, CEO Strauss Zelnick Sold $3.2 million of Shares

Chairman, CEO of Take-two Interactive Software Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Strauss Zelnick (insider trades) sold 20,000 shares of TTWO on 11/12/2020 at an average price of $160.01 a share. The total sale was $3.2 million.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc is a developer, marketer and publisher of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. It develops and publishes products through its two wholly-owned labels Rockstar Games and 2K. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc has a market cap of $18.69 billion; its shares were traded at around $162.39 with a P/E ratio of 39.31 and P/S ratio of 5.55. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

Chairman, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 20,000 shares of TTWO stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $160.01. The price of the stock has increased by 1.49% since.

