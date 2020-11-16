Appian Corp (APPN) CFO Mark Steven Lynch Sold $574,557 of Shares

CFO of Appian Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Mark Steven Lynch (insider trades) sold 5,813 shares of APPN on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $98.84 a share. The total sale was $574,557.

Appian Corp provides low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to rapidly develop powerful and unique applications. Appian Corp has a market cap of $7.36 billion; its shares were traded at around $105.06 with and P/S ratio of 24.62. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with Appian Corp. .

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 5,813 shares of APPN stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $98.84. The price of the stock has increased by 6.29% since.

CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 31,400 shares of APPN stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $94.17. The price of the stock has increased by 11.56% since.

CFO Mark Steven Lynch sold 4,187 shares of APPN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $81.15. The price of the stock has increased by 29.46% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Prashanth Boccassam sold 11,000 shares of APPN stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $98.91. The price of the stock has increased by 6.22% since.

General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 3,211 shares of APPN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $94.93. The price of the stock has increased by 10.67% since.

Director Michael G Devine sold 5,000 shares of APPN stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $93.93. The price of the stock has increased by 11.85% since.

General Manager Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,775 shares of APPN stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $81.19. The price of the stock has increased by 29.4% since.

