Lam Research Corp (LRCX) CFO & EVP Douglas R Bettinger Sold $3.5 million of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: LRCX +3.04%

CFO & EVP of Lam Research Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas R Bettinger (insider trades) sold 8,184 shares of LRCX on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $425.19 a share. The total sale was $3.5 million.

Lam Research Corp functions in the semiconductor industry. It develops and sells semiconductor processing systems that are used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. Lam Research Corp has a market cap of $63.26 billion; its shares were traded at around $439.29 with a P/E ratio of 24.92 and P/S ratio of 5.88. The dividend yield of Lam Research Corp stocks is 1.07%. Lam Research Corp had annual average EBITDA growth of 21.40% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President and CEO Timothy Archer sold 14,762 shares of LRCX stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $425. The price of the stock has increased by 3.36% since.
  • President and CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,000 shares of LRCX stock on 11/05/2020 at the average price of $400. The price of the stock has increased by 9.82% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO & EVP Douglas R Bettinger sold 8,184 shares of LRCX stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $425.19. The price of the stock has increased by 3.32% since.
  • CFO & EVP Douglas R Bettinger sold 14,556 shares of LRCX stock on 10/22/2020 at the average price of $358.01. The price of the stock has increased by 22.7% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Leslie F Varon sold 225 shares of LRCX stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $406.45. The price of the stock has increased by 8.08% since.

For the complete insider trading history of LRCX, click here

.

