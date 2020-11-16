Etsy Inc (ETSY) President & CEO Josh Silverman Sold $6.1 million of Shares

President & CEO of Etsy Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Josh Silverman (insider trades) sold 46,784 shares of ETSY on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $129.89 a share. The total sale was $6.1 million.

Etsy Inc operates a marketplace where people around the world connect, both online and offline, to make, sell and buy goods. Etsy Inc has a market cap of $15.84 billion; its shares were traded at around $125.62 with a P/E ratio of 69.79 and P/S ratio of 11.96.

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of ETSY stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $129.89. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.29% since.

President & CEO Josh Silverman sold 86,354 shares of ETSY stock on 11/09/2020 at the average price of $140.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 10.3% since.

President & CEO Josh Silverman sold 102,180 shares of ETSY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $128.31. The price of the stock has decreased by 2.1% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chief Ops,Strategy&Ppl Officer Raina Moskowitz sold 4,000 shares of ETSY stock on 11/06/2020 at the average price of $143.29. The price of the stock has decreased by 12.33% since.

Chief Ops,Strategy&Ppl Officer Raina Moskowitz sold 2,500 shares of ETSY stock on 11/03/2020 at the average price of $130.76. The price of the stock has decreased by 3.93% since.

Chief Accounting Officer Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of ETSY stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $125.44. The price of the stock has increased by 0.14% since.

Chief Marketing Officer Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of ETSY stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $125.54. The price of the stock has increased by 0.06% since.

Chief Technology Officer Michael T Fisher sold 5,208 shares of ETSY stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $125.21. The price of the stock has increased by 0.33% since.

