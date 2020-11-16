Jana Partners Llc Buys Encompass Health Corp, Perspecta Inc, New Relic Inc, Sells Hillenbrand Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Axalta Coating Systems

New York, NY, based Investment company Jana Partners Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Encompass Health Corp, Perspecta Inc, New Relic Inc, The Brink's Co, sells Hillenbrand Inc, Callaway Golf Co, Axalta Coating Systems, Bloomin Brands Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jana Partners Llc. As of 2020Q3, Jana Partners Llc owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: EHC, NEWR, BCO,
- Added Positions: PRSP, SPY,
- Reduced Positions: ELY, BLMN, HDS,
- Sold Out: HI, AXTA,
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 10,858,403 shares, 34.69% of the total portfolio.
- Perspecta Inc (PRSP) - 12,799,872 shares, 22.27% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.69%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 363,647 shares, 10.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.67%
- Encompass Health Corp (EHC) - 1,741,513 shares, 10.12% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) - 5,700,000 shares, 7.79% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.48%
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in Encompass Health Corp. The purchase prices were between $60.29 and $69.72, with an estimated average price of $64.49. The stock is now traded at around $73.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 10.12%. The holding were 1,741,513 shares as of . New Purchase: New Relic Inc (NEWR)
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in New Relic Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.62 and $73.5, with an estimated average price of $61.14. The stock is now traded at around $54.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.75%. The holding were 546,309 shares as of . New Purchase: The Brink's Co (BCO)
Jana Partners Llc initiated holding in The Brink's Co. The purchase prices were between $37.94 and $50.19, with an estimated average price of $44.12. The stock is now traded at around $59.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.85%. The holding were 503,259 shares as of . Added: Perspecta Inc (PRSP)
Jana Partners Llc added to a holding in Perspecta Inc by 36.69%. The purchase prices were between $18.94 and $23.26, with an estimated average price of $21.12. The stock is now traded at around $22.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.98%. The holding were 12,799,872 shares as of . Sold Out: Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Hillenbrand Inc. The sale prices were between $25.05 and $33.94, with an estimated average price of $29.56. Sold Out: Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)
Jana Partners Llc sold out a holding in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.63 and $24.69, with an estimated average price of $23.16.
