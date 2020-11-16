Paulson & Co. Buys Endo International PLC, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Qiagen NV, TIM SA

Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Endo International PLC, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Qiagen NV, TIM SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Paulson & Co. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: LEA,
- Added Positions: ENDP, TCO, THM, SSRM,
- Reduced Positions: HZNP, QGEN, TIMB, TAK, PCRX, TIF,
- Sold Out: AMTD,
- Horizon Therapeutics PLC (HZNP) - 6,691,439 shares, 16.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.9%
- Bausch Health Companies Inc (BHC) - 25,839,035 shares, 12.52% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 1,894,252 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio.
- Novagold Resources Inc (NG) - 22,226,300 shares, 8.24% of the total portfolio.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc (BSIG) - 20,000,552 shares, 8.04% of the total portfolio.
Paulson & Co. initiated holding in Lear Corp. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $123.55, with an estimated average price of $113.99. The stock is now traded at around $140.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,103 shares as of . Added: Endo International PLC (ENDP)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Endo International PLC by 50.59%. The purchase prices were between $2.74 and $3.62, with an estimated average price of $3.21. The stock is now traded at around $5.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 14,497,569 shares as of . Added: Taubman Centers Inc (TCO)
Paulson & Co. added to a holding in Taubman Centers Inc by 30.63%. The purchase prices were between $33.29 and $38.77, with an estimated average price of $37.32. The stock is now traded at around $42.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 391,886 shares as of . Sold Out: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp (AMTD)
Paulson & Co. sold out a holding in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. The sale prices were between $35.65 and $39.18, with an estimated average price of $37.63.
