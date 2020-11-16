Paulson & Co. Buys Endo International PLC, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp, Sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Qiagen NV, TIM SA

Investment company Paulson & Co. (Current Portfolio) buys Endo International PLC, Taubman Centers Inc, Lear Corp, sells TD Ameritrade Holding Corp, Qiagen NV, TIM SA during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Paulson & Co.. As of 2020Q3, Paulson & Co. owns 31 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: LEA,

LEA, Added Positions: ENDP, TCO, THM, SSRM,

ENDP, TCO, THM, SSRM, Reduced Positions: HZNP, QGEN, TIMB, TAK, PCRX, TIF,

HZNP, QGEN, TIMB, TAK, PCRX, TIF, Sold Out: AMTD,