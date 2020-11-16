Greenlight Capital Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Synnex Corp, NCR Corp, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Tempur Sealy International Inc, EchoStar Corp

Investment company Greenlight Capital (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Synnex Corp, NCR Corp, Twitter Inc, Intel Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Tempur Sealy International Inc, EchoStar Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Gulfport Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlight Capital. As of 2020Q3, Greenlight Capital owns 36 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SNX, NCR, TWTR, INTC, INGR, DDS, UHAL, ICPT, GHC, PANA, CRY, KW, VAPO, MNOV, RTP.U, AMRN,

Added Positions: GLD, AAWW, REZI, NBSE, JACK,

Reduced Positions: GDX, AER, CC, CNX, TECK, APG, GPOR, CHNG,

GDX, AER, CC, CNX, TECK, APG, GPOR, CHNG, Sold Out: TPX, SATS, WHR, XELA,