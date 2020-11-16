Greenlight Capital Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Synnex Corp, NCR Corp, Sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Tempur Sealy International Inc, EchoStar Corp

Investment company Greenlight Capital (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, Synnex Corp, NCR Corp, Twitter Inc, Intel Corp, sells VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF, Tempur Sealy International Inc, EchoStar Corp, Whirlpool Corp, Gulfport Energy Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenlight Capital. As of 2020Q3, Greenlight Capital owns 36 stocks with a total value of $1.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SNX, NCR, TWTR, INTC, INGR, DDS, UHAL, ICPT, GHC, PANA, CRY, KW, VAPO, MNOV, RTP.U, AMRN,
- Added Positions: GLD, AAWW, REZI, NBSE, JACK,
- Reduced Positions: GDX, AER, CC, CNX, TECK, APG, GPOR, CHNG,
- Sold Out: TPX, SATS, WHR, XELA,
- Green Brick Partners Inc (GRBK) - 24,118,668 shares, 31.70% of the total portfolio.
- Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF) - 3,640,332 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio.
- Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc (AAWW) - 1,506,145 shares, 7.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.24%
- Change Healthcare Inc (CHNG) - 5,293,505 shares, 6.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- AerCap Holdings NV (AER) - 3,012,680 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.39%
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Synnex Corp. The purchase prices were between $115.82 and $140.06, with an estimated average price of $125.66. The stock is now traded at around $157.51. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.12%. The holding were 273,200 shares as of . New Purchase: NCR Corp (NCR)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in NCR Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.17 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $19.35. The stock is now traded at around $24.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 1,403,249 shares as of . New Purchase: Twitter Inc (TWTR)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Twitter Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.81 and $45.33, with an estimated average price of $38.28. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 487,500 shares as of . New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $46.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 300,000 shares as of . New Purchase: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $77.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 164,700 shares as of . New Purchase: Dillard's Inc (DDS)
Greenlight Capital initiated holding in Dillard's Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.66 and $36.52, with an estimated average price of $28.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of . Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Greenlight Capital added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 511.95%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $177.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.58%. The holding were 378,800 shares as of . Sold Out: Tempur Sealy International Inc (TPX)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Tempur Sealy International Inc. The sale prices were between $70.95 and $94.09, with an estimated average price of $82.5. Sold Out: EchoStar Corp (SATS)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in EchoStar Corp. The sale prices were between $24.58 and $31.9, with an estimated average price of $27.87. Sold Out: Whirlpool Corp (WHR)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Whirlpool Corp. The sale prices were between $127.04 and $185, with an estimated average price of $165.63. Sold Out: Exela Technologies Inc (XELA)
Greenlight Capital sold out a holding in Exela Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $0.35 and $0.67, with an estimated average price of $0.46.
