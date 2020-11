ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys CDW Corp, Sells Nikola Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CDW Corp, sells Nikola Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Strategic Education Inc, The AES Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CDW,

CDW, Reduced Positions: MS,

MS, Sold Out: NKLA, EVA, HE, STRA, AES, DAR, BP, VRRM, LIND, UFI,

Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 31,554,360 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio. KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 45,000,000 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio. Citigroup Inc (C) - 27,025,500 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio. LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 21,547,746 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio. Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,500,000 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.3%

For the details of ValueAct Holdings LP 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueact+holdings+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 239,613 shares as of . ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $35.07. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $168.63, with an estimated average price of $121.61. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55. Here is the complete portfolio of ValueAct Holdings LP . Also check out:1. ValueAct Holdings LP's Undervalued Stocks 2. ValueAct Holdings LP's Top Growth Companies , and3. ValueAct Holdings LP's High Yield stocks 4. Stocks that ValueAct Holdings LP keeps buying