ValueAct Holdings, L.P. Buys CDW Corp, Sells Nikola Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc

San Francisco, CA, based Investment company ValueAct Holdings, L.P. (Current Portfolio) buys CDW Corp, sells Nikola Corp, Enviva Partners LP, Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc, Strategic Education Inc, The AES Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, ValueAct Holdings, L.P.. As of 2020Q3, ValueAct Holdings, L.P. owns 12 stocks with a total value of $7.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CDW,
- Reduced Positions: MS,
- Sold Out: NKLA, EVA, HE, STRA, AES, DAR, BP, VRRM, LIND, UFI,
- Seagate Technology PLC (STX) - 31,554,360 shares, 21.87% of the total portfolio.
- KKR & Co Inc (KKR) - 45,000,000 shares, 21.74% of the total portfolio.
- Citigroup Inc (C) - 27,025,500 shares, 16.39% of the total portfolio.
- LKQ Corp (LKQ) - 21,547,746 shares, 8.41% of the total portfolio.
- Morgan Stanley (MS) - 11,500,000 shares, 7.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.3%
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. initiated holding in CDW Corp. The purchase prices were between $108.81 and $119.53, with an estimated average price of $114.43. The stock is now traded at around $139.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 239,613 shares as of . Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $17.88 and $65.9, with an estimated average price of $39.03. Sold Out: Enviva Partners LP (EVA)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Enviva Partners LP. The sale prices were between $36.31 and $42.9, with an estimated average price of $39.28. Sold Out: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc (HE)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. The sale prices were between $32.44 and $37.47, with an estimated average price of $35.07. Sold Out: Strategic Education Inc (STRA)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Strategic Education Inc. The sale prices were between $88.53 and $168.63, with an estimated average price of $121.61. Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. Sold Out: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
ValueAct Holdings, L.P. sold out a holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $23.25 and $36.03, with an estimated average price of $30.55.
