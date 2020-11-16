Lone Pine Capital Buys DocuSign Inc, Square Inc, Match Group Inc, Sells Booking Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc

Investment company Lone Pine Capital (Current Portfolio) buys DocuSign Inc, Square Inc, Match Group Inc, Coupa Software Inc, Atlassian Corporation PLC, sells Booking Holdings Inc, Salesforce.com Inc, Visa Inc, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, TransDigm Group Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lone Pine Capital. As of 2020Q3, Lone Pine Capital owns 32 stocks with a total value of $23.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: DOCU, SQ, MTCH, TEAM, STNE, NUAN, MELI, BILL, SNOW, PODD, BEKE,
- Added Positions: COUP, NFLX, UNH, GPN, ADSK, FB, DXCM, SHOP, MSFT,
- Reduced Positions: BKNG, TDG, AMZN, PYPL, MA, HUM, ADBE, DDOG, NOW,
- Sold Out: CRM, V, CDAY, ZM, DFS, CVNA,
- Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 1,722,548 shares, 7.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.92%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 5,849,522 shares, 6.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.06%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 6,440,494 shares, 5.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.30%
- UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 3,946,431 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 30.50%
- Coupa Software Inc (COUP) - 4,329,269 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.79%
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in DocuSign Inc. The purchase prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45. The stock is now traded at around $208.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.84%. The holding were 4,135,353 shares as of . New Purchase: Square Inc (SQ)
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Square Inc. The purchase prices were between $113.39 and $166.66, with an estimated average price of $140.85. The stock is now traded at around $179.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 5,368,133 shares as of . New Purchase: Match Group Inc (MTCH)
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $134.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.74%. The holding were 7,833,531 shares as of . New Purchase: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $189.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.58%. The holding were 3,289,546 shares as of . New Purchase: StoneCo Ltd (STNE)
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in StoneCo Ltd. The purchase prices were between $38.39 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $47.69. The stock is now traded at around $65.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.89%. The holding were 8,296,213 shares as of . New Purchase: Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN)
Lone Pine Capital initiated holding in Nuance Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $24.71 and $33.53, with an estimated average price of $28.98. The stock is now traded at around $34.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 8,480,618 shares as of . Added: Coupa Software Inc (COUP)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Coupa Software Inc by 103.79%. The purchase prices were between $243.24 and $344.42, with an estimated average price of $291.58. The stock is now traded at around $288.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.61%. The holding were 4,329,269 shares as of . Added: Netflix Inc (NFLX)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 40.16%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $479.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 2,251,223 shares as of . Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 30.50%. The purchase prices were between $291.16 and $323.7, with an estimated average price of $307.11. The stock is now traded at around $356.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 3,946,431 shares as of . Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 33.52%. The purchase prices were between $160.77 and $184.85, with an estimated average price of $173. The stock is now traded at around $189.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 6,395,026 shares as of . Added: Autodesk Inc (ADSK)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 39.95%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $248.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 2,927,671 shares as of . Added: DexCom Inc (DXCM)
Lone Pine Capital added to a holding in DexCom Inc by 36.38%. The purchase prices were between $382.03 and $451.79, with an estimated average price of $417.45. The stock is now traded at around $340.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 463,087 shares as of . Sold Out: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Salesforce.com Inc. The sale prices were between $185.51 and $281.25, with an estimated average price of $219.05. Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. Sold Out: Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (CDAY)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. The sale prices were between $69.25 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $78.23. Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67. Sold Out: Discover Financial Services (DFS)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39. Sold Out: Carvana Co (CVNA)
Lone Pine Capital sold out a holding in Carvana Co. The sale prices were between $125.38 and $227.19, with an estimated average price of $176.71.
