Caxton Associates Buys Equinor ASA, Aptiv PLC, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells ISHARES SILVER TST, Apple Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

Investment company Caxton Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Equinor ASA, Aptiv PLC, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, EQT Corp, Altice USA Inc, sells ISHARES SILVER TST, Apple Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Associates. As of 2020Q3, Caxton Associates owns 290 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: EQNR, ATUS, TSM, GOOGL, ON, BSX, FXI, DLTR, GDS, NXPI, DHI, MSM, MTD, NTES, FDX, MLCO, HRL, MCO, TMO, MSCI, TW, RCM, MNST, PKI, UPS, NOW, GSHD, IBKR, ZM, SCPL, BF.B, DPZ, GNTX, ITW, NDAQ, ROL, MA, ZTO, ABC, CLX, GGG, TTGT, CXO, AVGO, TSLA, TAL, AVTR, ENTG, FAST, HOLX, MSFT, OSK, SWKS, STRA, TROW, PM, JD, GSX, A, ALGN, AMT, BRKR, CNS, CL, DHR, DVA, DXCM, ETFC, EW, WIRE, HE, MTB, MED, PXD, ROK, SLP, SON, TXN, TKC, TYL, UHT, XLNX, CVI, VRSK, PDM, GNRC, EPAM, VRNS, PAYC, ETSY, PEN, JNCE, LVGO, BXMT, CPRT, ESE, FDS, HCSG, MTCH, INFY, ISBC, LHCG, LVS, MKC, MS, IOSP, ODFL, TER, TSCO, UBSI, VAR, GRBK, MELI, IVR, FB, ARGX, ZS, INSP, AKR, ANSS, AMAT, CPF, CHE, LCII, MAS, MUR, OGE, PDLI, SIRI, CLR, THR, GMED, ZTS, MBUU, TTD, ROKU, WHD, GHG, FTCH, YETI, DYAI, KBAL, FLY, LTHM, EEM, COTY,

APTV, COG, EQT, AMD, ADBE, MU, QCOM, XLF, SPGI, AMED, ADSK, VEEV, V, WAT, BRC, FHI, MKTX, FANG, CBOE, BILI, CME, UNH, REGN, FTNT, MCK, VOYA, MPWR, HP, LLY, SHYF, PE, WING, UI, PUMP, AKAM, ANTM, VRSN, RPT, AEL, NATI, LNC, ICE, CLAR, CTXS, XPEL, UBA, INTU, CRK, Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, NVDA, ZNGA, SEDG, ISRG, EQIX, ENPH, ZBRA, LRCX, PLUG, NFLX, BABA, INTC, SE, PTC, DT, PDD, SNE, QDEL, APPF, ATVI, NLOK, DOCU, DG, OKTA, NIU, CPRX, INOV, PRU, WHF, ARR, CI, EBS, AFL, SPWH, STMP, ARNA, GDDY, MEDP, LOMA, WSR, NIO, HIG, FFBC, RMD, SGEN, TWO, OKE, VRTX, VNO, EXEL, MET, KRMD, PNNT, VMW, TENB, PACW, NTRS, NMRK, IPAR, ORCL, DHC, PFS, TRVG, AIV, SYX, UNM, PRAH, FIVN, LADR, MUSA, RPAI, BIIB, CIM,

Reduced Positions: GLD, AAPL, AMZN, PYPL, NVDA, ZNGA, SEDG, ISRG, EQIX, ENPH, ZBRA, LRCX, PLUG, NFLX, BABA, INTC, SE, PTC, DT, PDD, SNE, QDEL, APPF, ATVI, NLOK, DOCU, DG, OKTA, NIU, CPRX, INOV, PRU, WHF, ARR, CI, EBS, AFL, SPWH, STMP, ARNA, GDDY, MEDP, LOMA, WSR, NIO, HIG, FFBC, RMD, SGEN, TWO, OKE, VRTX, VNO, EXEL, MET, KRMD, PNNT, VMW, TENB, PACW, NTRS, NMRK, IPAR, ORCL, DHC, PFS, TRVG, AIV, SYX, UNM, PRAH, FIVN, LADR, MUSA, RPAI, BIIB, CIM, Sold Out: SLV, EMB, AES, CMS, AEE, FSLR, LQD, RUN, AY, SPWR, CWEN, ITRI, TERP, HASI, QRVO, FIS, BE, TPIC, STAA, HALO, NBIX, AVLR, CORT, SPNS, TTWO, AGO, CHKP, MEET, UTHR, HPE, SWCH, XOP, BMY, CW, LGND, PETS, WFC, ICFI, GLUU, CBPO, RGA, LOGM, CLDR, EAF, QQQ, AFG, NTAP, PRGS, SMTC, SHOO, TARO, INVA, GL, RTX, UHS, LDOS, FN, QLYS, SSTK, ABBV, DRNA, NAVI, CRBP, TDOC, TRTN, SRPT, ADS, ALNY, AMGN, AVB, CVS, CPB, CNC, CRUS, EQR, GILD, KLAC, RDN, ROST, SWBI, XRX, ZYXI, QRTEA, AGNC, BWXT, BAH, NPTN, PINC, ACIA, SWI, DELL, ACAD, DOX, BAC, B, BKE, CTS, CRS, CE, C, TPR, DXC, CONN, CR, DLX, EBF, FFG, VERU, FFIC, GES, HMSY, HOG, MLHR, HSY, HUM, JJSF, JBSS, JNJ, KELYA, MFA, MTG, MOG.A, EGOV, ORLY, ORI, PNC, PLAB, BKNG, STL, RCL, RGR, SYKE, BMA, KALU, LLNW, CDNA, HII, TRIP, BCOV, VIPS, PANW, SAIC, WUBA, XNCR, NLTX, FRPT, XHR, XBIT, ALRM, NTRA, RACE, TRHC, PK, BHF, CWK, FTDR, FSLY, AYI, ALL, AXP, AMTD, NLY, AIZ, AVT, CIB, BANF, BHLB, CAL, CMTL, COP, DBI, DGII, DVAX, EPR, FLIR, FBP, FHN, FLS, THG, WELL, HTLD, HIW, HFC, HBNC, SVC, INCY, JPM, KNL, KLIC, LSTR, LSCC, MGM, MANT, MNKD, MAR, MTRX, MRK, MRCY, MITK, NVMI, NVAX, CDMO, PRA, RF, SMP, OLED, USNA, WRI, UVE, HTGC, AWI, SPR, AER, NCMI, EC, CLDT, FAF, RP, BITA, PCRX, HCA, RLJ, DNKN, WPX, MODN, NRZ, ECOM, FI, AMBC, OMF, BRX, QUOT, AKBA, FSK, ARES, GWB, PGRE, UE, VIRT, BZUN, APLE, MIME, IRTC, BL, TRTX, HMI, EQH, EVER, EB, ACCO, ATRS, AGEN, AINV, BPFH, SID, DRH, M, FCF, FSP, HAFC, HT, HBAN, KEY, KRG, MRO, MOV, MYGN, NYMT, RES, SKT, ZIXI, MWA, QNST, ARCO, FDUS, PFLT, TCPC, AHH, CXP, OUT, CNDT, LAUR, CARS, QD, ADT, CPE, ETM, NR, ODP, RIG, BKCC, MOBL, CDEV, FINV,