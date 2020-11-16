  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Caxton Associates Buys Equinor ASA, Aptiv PLC, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, Sells ISHARES SILVER TST, Apple Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

November 16, 2020 | About: APTV +4.15% COG -3.23% EQT -3.81% AMD +2.82% ADBE -1.79% MU +6.78% EQNR +4.95% ATUS +1.31% TSM +6.49% GOOGL +0.1% ON +1.91% BS +0%

Investment company Caxton Associates (Current Portfolio) buys Equinor ASA, Aptiv PLC, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp, EQT Corp, Altice USA Inc, sells ISHARES SILVER TST, Apple Inc, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Amazon.com Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Caxton Associates. As of 2020Q3, Caxton Associates owns 290 stocks with a total value of $950 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Caxton Associates's stock buys and sells,

go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/caxton+associates/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Caxton Associates
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 2,383,050 shares, 44.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.59%
  2. Aptiv PLC (APTV) - 456,000 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 131.62%
  3. Hess Corp (HES) - 1,013,939 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.25%
  4. Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG) - 2,088,781 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 103.03%
  5. Equinor ASA (EQNR) - 2,196,285 shares, 3.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Equinor ASA (EQNR)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Equinor ASA. The purchase prices were between $13.95 and $16.65, with an estimated average price of $15.43. The stock is now traded at around $15.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.25%. The holding were 2,196,285 shares as of . New Purchase: Altice USA Inc (ATUS)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Altice USA Inc. The purchase prices were between $23.22 and $28.65, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $31.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 612,520 shares as of . New Purchase: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. The purchase prices were between $56.82 and $85.85, with an estimated average price of $75.77. The stock is now traded at around $99.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 190,344 shares as of . New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1774.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 9,090 shares as of . New Purchase: ON Semiconductor Corp (ON)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in ON Semiconductor Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.05 and $22.68, with an estimated average price of $21.21. The stock is now traded at around $28.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 269,925 shares as of . New Purchase: Boston Scientific Corp (BSX)


Caxton Associates initiated holding in Boston Scientific Corp. The purchase prices were between $34.44 and $42.23, with an estimated average price of $38.53. The stock is now traded at around $38.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 75,000 shares as of . Added: Aptiv PLC (APTV)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Aptiv PLC by 131.62%. The purchase prices were between $75.39 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $83.83. The stock is now traded at around $114.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 456,000 shares as of . Added: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (COG)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp by 103.03%. The purchase prices were between $17 and $20.59, with an estimated average price of $18.67. The stock is now traded at around $17.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 2,088,781 shares as of . Added: EQT Corp (EQT)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in EQT Corp by 122.79%. The purchase prices were between $11.44 and $17.17, with an estimated average price of $14.65. The stock is now traded at around $14.65. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.72%. The holding were 2,292,394 shares as of . Added: Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 1658.94%. The purchase prices were between $52.34 and $92.18, with an estimated average price of $74.04. The stock is now traded at around $83.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 87,138 shares as of . Added: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 582.91%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $460.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 11,111 shares as of . Added: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Caxton Associates added to a holding in Micron Technology Inc by 144.26%. The purchase prices were between $42.66 and $52.64, with an estimated average price of $48.39. The stock is now traded at around $61.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 144,600 shares as of . Sold Out: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The sale prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. Sold Out: The AES Corp (AES)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in The AES Corp. The sale prices were between $13.92 and $18.79, with an estimated average price of $16.68. Sold Out: CMS Energy Corp (CMS)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in CMS Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $58.99 and $64.18, with an estimated average price of $61.22. Sold Out: Ameren Corp (AEE)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in Ameren Corp. The sale prices were between $72.49 and $83.25, with an estimated average price of $78.38. Sold Out: First Solar Inc (FSLR)
Caxton Associates sold out a holding in First Solar Inc. The sale prices were between $49.09 and $80, with an estimated average price of $66.24.

Here is the complete portfolio of Caxton Associates. Also check out:

1. Caxton Associates's Undervalued Stocks

2. Caxton Associates's Top Growth Companies, and

3. Caxton Associates's High Yield stocks

4. Stocks that Caxton Associates keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)