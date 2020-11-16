Blue Whale Capital LLP Buys Black Knight Inc, Facebook Inc, Autodesk Inc, Sells Ansys Inc

Investment company Blue Whale Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Black Knight Inc, Facebook Inc, Autodesk Inc, Visa Inc, Masimo Corp, sells Ansys Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Blue Whale Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Blue Whale Capital LLP owns 16 stocks with a total value of $518 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BKI,

BKI, Added Positions: FB, ADSK, V, MASI, MSFT, ADBE, BSX, SYK, MA, GOOGL, INTU, CRM, VRSK,

FB, ADSK, V, MASI, MSFT, ADBE, BSX, SYK, MA, GOOGL, INTU, CRM, VRSK, Reduced Positions: AMZN,

AMZN, Sold Out: ANSS,

Adobe Inc (ADBE) - 113,056 shares, 10.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 21.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 257,480 shares, 10.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 24.58% Visa Inc (V) - 222,250 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.88% Autodesk Inc (ADSK) - 177,854 shares, 7.94% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.79% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 110,900 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 27.11%

Blue Whale Capital LLP initiated holding in Black Knight Inc. The purchase prices were between $69.08 and $87.05, with an estimated average price of $78.69. The stock is now traded at around $95.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.39%. The holding were 201,779 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 81.14%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $278.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.06%. The holding were 135,059 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Autodesk Inc by 52.79%. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $248.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.74%. The holding were 177,854 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 41.88%. The purchase prices were between $189.02 and $216.48, with an estimated average price of $199.76. The stock is now traded at around $212.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.54%. The holding were 222,250 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Masimo Corp by 130.64%. The purchase prices were between $209.49 and $246.81, with an estimated average price of $224.12. The stock is now traded at around $244.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 97,100 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 24.58%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $217.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.06%. The holding were 257,480 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 21.95%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $460.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 113,056 shares as of .

Blue Whale Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ansys Inc. The sale prices were between $293.51 and $350.59, with an estimated average price of $313.12.