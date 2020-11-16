Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Sells MGP Ingredients Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, sells MGP Ingredients Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CZR, ULH,

CZR, ULH, Added Positions: MCRI,

MCRI, Reduced Positions: EZPW, MLM,

EZPW, MLM, Sold Out: MGPI, EXP,

For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 580,170 shares, 34.97% of the total portfolio. New Position Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 580,257 shares, 27.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.18% EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 4,479,139 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05% Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 20,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 225,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.97%. The holding were 580,170 shares as of .

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 580,257 shares as of .

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.33.

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.