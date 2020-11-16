  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Lafitte Capital Management LP Buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, Sells MGP Ingredients Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc

November 16, 2020 | About: MCRI +4.25% CZR +2.95% ULH +4.21% MGPI +4.75% EXP +2.18%

Austin, TX, based Investment company Lafitte Capital Management LP (Current Portfolio) buys Caesars Entertainment Inc, Monarch Casino & Resort Inc, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc, sells MGP Ingredients Inc, Eagle Materials Inc, Martin Marietta Materials Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lafitte Capital Management LP. As of 2020Q3, Lafitte Capital Management LP owns 8 stocks with a total value of $93 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lafitte Capital Management LP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lafitte+capital+management+lp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lafitte Capital Management LP
  1. Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR) - 580,170 shares, 34.97% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI) - 580,257 shares, 27.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.18%
  3. EZCORP Inc (EZPW) - 4,479,139 shares, 24.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05%
  4. Martin Marietta Materials Inc (MLM) - 20,000 shares, 5.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.33%
  5. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH) - 225,000 shares, 5.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 34.97%. The holding were 580,170 shares as of .

New Purchase: Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (ULH)

Lafitte Capital Management LP initiated holding in Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.89 and $22.69, with an estimated average price of $19.51. The stock is now traded at around $23.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.05%. The holding were 225,000 shares as of .

Added: Monarch Casino & Resort Inc (MCRI)

Lafitte Capital Management LP added to a holding in Monarch Casino & Resort Inc by 43.18%. The purchase prices were between $31.33 and $47.86, with an estimated average price of $40.89. The stock is now traded at around $49.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.39%. The holding were 580,257 shares as of .

Sold Out: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $33.3 and $40.77, with an estimated average price of $37.33.

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Lafitte Capital Management LP sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lafitte Capital Management LP. Also check out:

