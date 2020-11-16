Latash Investments, LLC Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Intel Corp

Investment company Latash Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latash Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Latash Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: WORK,

WORK, Added Positions: FNF,

FNF, Reduced Positions: ITW, BAC,

ITW, BAC, Sold Out: INTC,

Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,553,930 shares, 57.35% of the total portfolio. Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,920 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 109,894 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48% Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 12,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25% Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 55,729 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,306 shares as of .

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.