Latash Investments, LLC Buys Slack Technologies Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Intel Corp

November 16, 2020 | About: WORK +1.24% INTC +1.61%

Investment company Latash Investments, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Slack Technologies Inc, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latash Investments, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Latash Investments, LLC owns 19 stocks with a total value of $64 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

  • New Purchases: WORK,
  • Added Positions: FNF,
  • Reduced Positions: ITW, BAC,
  • Sold Out: INTC,

These are the top 5 holdings of Latash Investments, LLC
  1. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 1,553,930 shares, 57.35% of the total portfolio.
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 48,920 shares, 20.11% of the total portfolio.
  3. Bank of America Corp (BAC) - 109,894 shares, 4.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.48%
  4. Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) - 12,000 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 25%
  5. Uber Technologies Inc (UBER) - 55,729 shares, 3.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
New Purchase: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Latash Investments, LLC initiated holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 17,306 shares as of .

Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)

Latash Investments, LLC sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.



