EAM Global Investors LLC Buys Real Matters Inc, WELL Health Technologies Corp, Trisura Group, Sells AudioCodes, GeoPark, Meridian Bioscience Inc

Investment company EAM Global Investors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Real Matters Inc, WELL Health Technologies Corp, Trisura Group, Kura Oncology Inc, Jamieson Wellness Inc, sells AudioCodes, GeoPark, Meridian Bioscience Inc, OneSpan Inc, Limelight Networks Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Global Investors LLC. As of 2020Q3, EAM Global Investors LLC owns 124 stocks with a total value of $271 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: RLLMF, WLYYF, TRRSF, KURA, 2JW, TRIL, TTGT, XB6, KGDEF, ABST, 011790, MCRB, RBA, CJ8, MGIC, TFII, NOMD, TSUKF, REGI, GOGO, MITK, SIBN, OTRK, HIBB, IVPAF, GRBK, OESX, BLFS, OPRX, OMI, DPHC, PTGX, LPRO, CBAY, MAXR, BWMX, CRDF, USX, DSKE, PEIX, HCI, IESC, CMBM, PACB, PACK, HEAR, ULIHF, ARLO, TPIC, TUP, PNTG, DLTH, IMXI, AMSC, IMMR, CLFD, AKRO, FBRX, MWK, GIII, CLDX, RUTH, AFIB, ALBO, LOCO, FRTA, KAI, PBI, FUV, HWKN, MBUU, HZO, FRGI, FLGT, AEYE, SAH, LAZY, PDFS,
- Added Positions: CYRX, PAR, AMRC,
- Reduced Positions: PLUG, WKHS, RPAY, SPWH, PRTS, EXPI, FVRR, APPS, NLS, CELH, CYBE, CYTK, GRWG, TGTX, MRTN, TRUP, OCUL, REPL, ONEW, FLWS, AAWW, NIU, PRSC, EAT, ASPU, KRNT, BJRI, BTG, NVMI, MODN, ZLAB,
- Sold Out: AUDC, GPRK, VIVO, OSPN, LLNW, MRSN, EVER, AZUL, LOVE, VAPO, GNMK, ZYXI, SWBI, MTLS, PRPL, CIR, BOOT, ECOM, BTAI, ADVM, CCXI, ELMD, EGAN, CERS, AKBA, ATRC, BCRX, INSG, LPTH, TBIO, FMCI, CEVA, LCA, ATEX, AIR, AXSM, ACMR, NVAX, CUE, KRTX, ARCT, MEIP, MCRI, RVP, CUL1, ICAD, DRNA, FORM, UNFI, ELY, CTSO, KALA, AXTI, PRNB, SAFE, KOD, SMED, PJT, KRMD, UTI, RVNC, ACLS, PRVB, EVRI, CHEF, KIDS, HLX, AR, RCUS, ADUS,
These are the top 5 holdings of EAM Global Investors LLC
- Real Matters Inc (RLLMF) - 301,471 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) - 165,009 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 33.78%
- WELL Health Technologies Corp (WLYYF) - 922,968 shares, 1.84% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Trisura Group Ltd (TRRSF) - 67,062 shares, 1.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
- CryoPort Inc (CYRX) - 87,743 shares, 1.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.59%
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Real Matters Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.41 and $24.5, with an estimated average price of $20.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 301,471 shares as of .New Purchase: WELL Health Technologies Corp (WLYYF)
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in WELL Health Technologies Corp. The purchase prices were between $2.1 and $5.5, with an estimated average price of $3.61. The stock is now traded at around $5.58. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.84%. The holding were 922,968 shares as of .New Purchase: Trisura Group Ltd (TRRSF)
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Trisura Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $44.79 and $73.8, with an estimated average price of $59.48. The stock is now traded at around $63.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.57%. The holding were 67,062 shares as of .New Purchase: Kura Oncology Inc (KURA)
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Kura Oncology Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.3 and $30.64, with an estimated average price of $22.03. The stock is now traded at around $40.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 131,756 shares as of .New Purchase: Jamieson Wellness Inc (2JW)
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in Jamieson Wellness Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.8 and $26.4, with an estimated average price of $24.1. The stock is now traded at around $24.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 125,437 shares as of .New Purchase: TechTarget Inc (TTGT)
EAM Global Investors LLC initiated holding in TechTarget Inc. The purchase prices were between $30.04 and $44.07, with an estimated average price of $37.61. The stock is now traded at around $52.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.36%. The holding were 83,924 shares as of .Added: CryoPort Inc (CYRX)
EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in CryoPort Inc by 37.59%. The purchase prices were between $31.04 and $57.99, with an estimated average price of $40.58. The stock is now traded at around $50.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 87,743 shares as of .Added: PAR Technology Corp (PAR)
EAM Global Investors LLC added to a holding in PAR Technology Corp by 65.49%. The purchase prices were between $28.3 and $44.72, with an estimated average price of $35.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 66,089 shares as of .Sold Out: AudioCodes Ltd (AUDC)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in AudioCodes Ltd. The sale prices were between $28.79 and $44.76, with an estimated average price of $33.74.Sold Out: GeoPark Ltd (GPRK)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in GeoPark Ltd. The sale prices were between $7.36 and $10.9, with an estimated average price of $9.28.Sold Out: Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The sale prices were between $13.54 and $26.41, with an estimated average price of $19.41.Sold Out: OneSpan Inc (OSPN)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in OneSpan Inc. The sale prices were between $18.84 and $32.96, with an estimated average price of $24.65.Sold Out: Mersana Therapeutics Inc (MRSN)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $16.2 and $25.7, with an estimated average price of $20.18.Sold Out: Limelight Networks Inc (LLNW)
EAM Global Investors LLC sold out a holding in Limelight Networks Inc. The sale prices were between $4.99 and $7.92, with an estimated average price of $6.26.
Here is the complete portfolio of EAM Global Investors LLC. Also check out:
