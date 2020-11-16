United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Accenture PLC, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

Newport Beach, CA, based Investment company United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Unilever PLC, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, Accenture PLC, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc. As of 2020Q3, United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc owns 1074 stocks with a total value of $15.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



For the details of UNITED CAPITAL FINANCIAL ADVISERS, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/united+capital+financial+advisers%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

ISHARES TRUST (GOVT) - 20,577,440 shares, 3.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 4,590,020 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.06% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 1,534,052 shares, 3.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.94% ISHARES TRUST (IEFA) - 7,321,917 shares, 2.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.91% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 3,636,431 shares, 2.83% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 77.32%

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.26 and $17, with an estimated average price of $16.59. The stock is now traded at around $17.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.55%. The holding were 22,966,906 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in DraftKings Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.5 and $58.84, with an estimated average price of $38.76. The stock is now traded at around $42.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 160,097 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Workday Inc. The purchase prices were between $177.47 and $243.88, with an estimated average price of $197.97. The stock is now traded at around $224.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,225 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.19 and $21.11, with an estimated average price of $17.67. The stock is now traded at around $16.09. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 51,425 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in GLOBAL X FDS. The purchase prices were between $36.22 and $51.53, with an estimated average price of $45.5. The stock is now traded at around $43.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 27,314 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc initiated holding in Datadog Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.28 and $102.16, with an estimated average price of $86.97. The stock is now traded at around $86.36. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 12,104 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 1459.00%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $333.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 840,428 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 77.32%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 3,636,431 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 247.51%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $28.26, with an estimated average price of $27.72. The stock is now traded at around $30.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 2,988,292 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in Unilever PLC by 315.81%. The purchase prices were between $53.71 and $62.47, with an estimated average price of $59.25. The stock is now traded at around $60.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 1,002,852 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 598.73%. The purchase prices were between $49.76 and $50.06, with an estimated average price of $49.94. The stock is now traded at around $49.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 914,441 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 224.14%. The purchase prices were between $99.24 and $105.1, with an estimated average price of $103.2. The stock is now traded at around $107.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 432,968 shares as of .

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Glacier Bancorp Inc. The sale prices were between $30.26 and $37.44, with an estimated average price of $34.56.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Canon Inc. The sale prices were between $16.17 and $20.37, with an estimated average price of $17.75.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $5.45 and $6.91, with an estimated average price of $6.24.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Brooks Automation Inc. The sale prices were between $42.77 and $56.69, with an estimated average price of $48.36.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund. The sale prices were between $24.01 and $25.36, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

United Capital Financial Advisers, Llc sold out a holding in Callaway Golf Co. The sale prices were between $16.37 and $21.55, with an estimated average price of $18.79.