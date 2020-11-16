Capital International Investors Buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Humana Inc, Deere

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Capital International Investors (Current Portfolio) buys Fidelity National Information Services Inc, Mastercard Inc, Honeywell International Inc, Carrier Global Corp, Citizens Financial Group Inc, sells Activision Blizzard Inc, Humana Inc, Deere, Eli Lilly and Co, CVS Health Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Capital International Investors. As of 2020Q3, Capital International Investors owns 432 stocks with a total value of $323.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 94,601,027 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.67% Facebook Inc (FB) - 49,779,984 shares, 4.03% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.68% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 34,411,980 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.72% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 3,539,076 shares, 3.45% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.9% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 208,591,834 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.20%

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc. The purchase prices were between $135.48 and $155.76, with an estimated average price of $144.47. The stock is now traded at around $147.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 16,372,621 shares as of .

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.73 and $27.99, with an estimated average price of $25.37. The stock is now traded at around $33.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 24,118,092 shares as of .

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Burlington Stores Inc. The purchase prices were between $171.21 and $217.14, with an estimated average price of $195. The stock is now traded at around $230.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 2,273,792 shares as of .

Capital International Investors initiated holding in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $78.57 and $94.87, with an estimated average price of $88.37. The stock is now traded at around $107.21. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 4,005,551 shares as of .

Capital International Investors initiated holding in ABB Ltd. The purchase prices were between $23.26 and $26.54, with an estimated average price of $25.49. The stock is now traded at around $27.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 10,008,065 shares as of .

Capital International Investors initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $145.72 and $162.1, with an estimated average price of $153.26. The stock is now traded at around $173.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 1,782,690 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 149.43%. The purchase prices were between $290.18 and $366.12, with an estimated average price of $324.95. The stock is now traded at around $335.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 8,750,239 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Honeywell International Inc by 31782.87%. The purchase prices were between $141.37 and $172.47, with an estimated average price of $157.6. The stock is now traded at around $208.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 5,549,851 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Carrier Global Corp by 1232.14%. The purchase prices were between $22.61 and $31.03, with an estimated average price of $28.24. The stock is now traded at around $40.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,959,593 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in CRISPR Therapeutics AG by 1236.84%. The purchase prices were between $78.5 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $88.47. The stock is now traded at around $106.76. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,394,274 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Centene Corp by 70.82%. The purchase prices were between $54.3 and $67.74, with an estimated average price of $62.15. The stock is now traded at around $67.67. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,745,095 shares as of .

Capital International Investors added to a holding in Apple Inc by 43.16%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $120.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 16,150,321 shares as of .

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Fiserv Inc. The sale prices were between $93.06 and $104.07, with an estimated average price of $99.57.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Lamar Advertising Co. The sale prices were between $61.98 and $70.76, with an estimated average price of $66.43.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Twilio Inc. The sale prices were between $221.87 and $286.33, with an estimated average price of $246.13.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in FedEx Corp. The sale prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.

Capital International Investors sold out a holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The sale prices were between $1445 and $1557.39, with an estimated average price of $1483.93.