12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC Buys Griffon Corp, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Maximus Inc, Sells Masco Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Domtar Corp

Chicago, IL, based Investment company 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Griffon Corp, Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, Maximus Inc, American Homes 4 Rent, Werner Enterprises Inc, sells Masco Corp, Nexstar Media Group Inc, Domtar Corp, Casella Waste Systems Inc, Kemper Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC. As of 2020Q3, 12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC owns 29 stocks with a total value of $402 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Dollar General Corp (DG) - 166,400 shares, 8.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.2% Crown Holdings Inc (CCK) - 427,471 shares, 8.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.48% Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 651,074 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.02% FedEx Corp (FDX) - 124,975 shares, 7.83% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% Nuance Communications Inc (NUAN) - 929,074 shares, 7.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.84%

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in Griffon Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.93 and $24.32, with an estimated average price of $20.53. The stock is now traded at around $19.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.94%. The holding were 398,404 shares as of .

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC initiated holding in American Homes 4 Rent. The purchase prices were between $26.43 and $29.71, with an estimated average price of $28.22. The stock is now traded at around $29.69. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 154,006 shares as of .

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc by 52.10%. The purchase prices were between $40.7 and $46.8, with an estimated average price of $43.9. The stock is now traded at around $41.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 379,247 shares as of .

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Maximus Inc by 89.49%. The purchase prices were between $66.6 and $79.19, with an estimated average price of $73.53. The stock is now traded at around $75.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 144,316 shares as of .

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC added to a holding in Werner Enterprises Inc by 35.71%. The purchase prices were between $41.94 and $47.06, with an estimated average price of $44.28. The stock is now traded at around $41.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 215,463 shares as of .

12th Street Asset Management Company, LLC sold out a holding in Domtar Corp. The sale prices were between $19.25 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $25.29.