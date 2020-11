Gotham Asset Management, LLC Buys EOG Resources Inc, Broadcom Inc, Intuit Inc, Sells Medtronic PLC, Biogen Inc, AbbVie Inc

New York, NY, based Investment company Gotham Asset Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys EOG Resources Inc, Broadcom Inc, Intuit Inc, Tyson Foods Inc, Humana Inc, sells Medtronic PLC, Biogen Inc, AbbVie Inc, Phillips 66, Southwest Airlines Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gotham Asset Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Gotham Asset Management, LLC owns 1012 stocks with a total value of $3.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 625,518 shares, 2.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.57% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 19,013 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.98% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 283,698 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.64% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 28,625 shares, 1.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.57% Facebook Inc (FB) - 154,147 shares, 1.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.5%

For the details of Joel Greenblatt 's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/joel+greenblatt/current-portfolio/portfolio Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Wingstop Inc. The purchase prices were between $129.7 and $168.68, with an estimated average price of $146.76. The stock is now traded at around $135.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 43,971 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in The Mosaic Co. The purchase prices were between $11.68 and $19.26, with an estimated average price of $16.26. The stock is now traded at around $18.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 331,924 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Polaris Inc. The purchase prices were between $87.87 and $107.62, with an estimated average price of $98.37. The stock is now traded at around $96.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 59,690 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in PACCAR Inc. The purchase prices were between $74.25 and $90.39, with an estimated average price of $84.03. The stock is now traded at around $89.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 61,623 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in Varian Medical Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $118.49 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $156.93. The stock is now traded at around $173.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 27,613 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $155.48 and $254.44, with an estimated average price of $199.73. The stock is now traded at around $279.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 17,788 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 469.19%. The purchase prices were between $35.94 and $50.89, with an estimated average price of $44.93. The stock is now traded at around $45.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 526,712 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Broadcom Inc by 1802.53%. The purchase prices were between $305.79 and $375.01, with an estimated average price of $335.08. The stock is now traded at around $380.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 39,839 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 390.46%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $357.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 48,776 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Tyson Foods Inc by 379.28%. The purchase prices were between $55.58 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $61.61. The stock is now traded at around $64.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 245,447 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Humana Inc by 243.09%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $428.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 35,822 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 85.50%. The purchase prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37. The stock is now traded at around $233.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 105,111 shares as of . Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Southwest Airlines Co. The sale prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9. Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Ralph Lauren Corp. The sale prices were between $64.89 and $81.27, with an estimated average price of $71.28. Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Allegion PLC. The sale prices were between $95.37 and $111.6, with an estimated average price of $101.5. Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in VF Corp. The sale prices were between $57.93 and $76.44, with an estimated average price of $64.6. Gotham Asset Management, LLC sold out a holding in Tapestry Inc. The sale prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. Here is the complete portfolio of Joel Greenblatt . 