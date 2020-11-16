Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sold $745,855 of Shares

COO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Weiss (insider trades) sold 7,100 shares of TWST on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $105.05 a share. The total sale was $745,855.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $4.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.05 with and P/S ratio of 51.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

