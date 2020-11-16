  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) COO Patrick Weiss Sold $745,855 of Shares

November 16, 2020 | About: TWST -3.08%

COO of Twist Bioscience Corp (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Patrick Weiss (insider trades) sold 7,100 shares of TWST on 11/13/2020 at an average price of $105.05 a share. The total sale was $745,855.

Twist Bioscience Corp has a market cap of $4.65 billion; its shares were traded at around $104.05 with and P/S ratio of 51.23. GuruFocus has detected 2 severe warning signs with Twist Bioscience Corp. .

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • COO Patrick Weiss sold 7,100 shares of TWST stock on 11/13/2020 at the average price of $105.05. The price of the stock has decreased by 0.95% since.

For the complete insider trading history of TWST, click here

.

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)