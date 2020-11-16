Diodes Inc (DIOD) President & CEO Keh Shew Lu Sold $2.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Diodes Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Keh Shew Lu (insider trades) sold 38,656 shares of DIOD on 11/16/2020 at an average price of $64.31 a share. The total sale was $2.5 million.

Diodes Inc is a manufacturer & supplier of application-specific standard products within the broad discrete, logic, analog & mixed-signal semiconductor markets, serving the consumer electronics, computing, communications, industrial & automotive markets. Diodes Inc has a market cap of $3.38 billion; its shares were traded at around $65.00 with a P/E ratio of 29.68 and P/S ratio of 2.88. Diodes Inc had annual average EBITDA growth of 9.50% over the past ten years.

CEO Recent Trades:

