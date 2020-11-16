Assure Holdings Sets Third Quarter 2020 Conference Call for Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. ET

DENVER, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services, will hold a conference call on Monday, November 30, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. The Company will file its financial statements and report its financial results via press release after market close on November 30, 2020.



Assure’s executive chairman and CEO John Farlinger, CFO Trent Carman and Founder Preston Parsons will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Friday, November 30, 2020

Time: 5:30 p.m. Eastern time (3:30 p.m. Mountain time)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-877-407-0792

International dial-in number: 1-201-689-8263

Conference ID: 13713251

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 8:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through December 14, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13713251

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company that works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure employs its own staff of technologists and uses its own state-of-the-art monitoring equipment, handles 100% of intraoperative neuromonitoring scheduling and setup, and bills for all technical services provided. Assure Neuromonitoring is recognized as providing the highest level of patient care in the industry and has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval®. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

