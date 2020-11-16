  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
P10 Holdings, Inc. releases Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders

November 16, 2020 | About: PIOE -1.21%

DALLAS, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- P10 Holdings, Inc. (PIOE) has released their Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. This report can be found at www.p10holdings.com under the Quarterly Results section of the Investor Relations page.

About P10 Holdings

P10 Holdings is a niche-oriented private markets investment firm located in Dallas, Texas. The firm and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive suite of private equity, venture capital, and private credit strategies to limited partners around the globe. The firm is well positioned to continue raising and deploying capital at exceptional risk adjusted returns on behalf of its investors while generating long-term value for P10 shareholders.

P10 Holdings believes the combination of RCP Advisors (www.rcpadvisors.com), TrueBridge Capital Partners (www.truebridgecapital.com), and Five Points Capital (www.fivepointscapital.com) creates the best-in-class franchise in private equity, venture capital, and private credit, offering a full suite of niche-oriented, market leading private markets products and services to its underlying fund sponsors and its investors alike.

P10 Holdings has an ongoing commitment to expanding its capabilities and investment products in niche-oriented, private market strategies where relationships, data, and market intelligence (as opposed to scale) are crucial to successful investing. Additionally, the firm will continue to pursue plans to monetize its patents.

For more information, visit www.p10holdings.com. P10 Holdings stock trades on the OTC Pink Market, which is operated by OTC Markets Group, a centralized electronic quotation service for over-the-counter securities. P10 Holdings stock trades under the symbol “PIOE.”

Information in this release is for informational purposes only and is not to be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security.

P10 Press and Investor Contact:
[email protected]

