Open Lending to Present at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference

November 16, 2020 | About: LPRO -1.77%

AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Open Lending Corporation ( LPRO) (“Open Lending”), a leading provider of lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to financial institutions, today announced that the Company will be participating in a fireside chat at the Stephens Virtual Investment Conference on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The discussion will begin at 11:00am ET and can be accessed by visiting the Company's investor relations website at https://investors.openlending.com/ under the “Events” section.

About Open Lending

Open Lending ( LPRO), through its flagship product, Lenders Protection, offers loan analytics, risk-based pricing, risk modeling and default insurance, ensuring profitable auto loan portfolios for financial institutions throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.OpenLending.com.

Contact:

ICR for Open Lending
Investors
[email protected]

