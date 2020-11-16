  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

Zosano Pharma Announces Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

November 16, 2020 | About: ZSAN +3.38%

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors granted a stock option to purchase 100,000 shares of Zosano’s common stock to a new employee as an inducement award.

The stock option has an exercise price of $0.4777 per share, which is equal to the closing price of Zosano’s common stock on November 16, 2020. 25% of the shares underlying the option will vest on November 16, 2021, and 1/48th of the total shares will vest monthly thereafter, subject to continued service.

The award was approved in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

About Zosano Pharma

Zosano Pharma Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing products where rapid administration of approved molecules with established safety and efficacy profiles may provide substantial benefit to patients, in markets where patients remain underserved by existing therapies. The company’s transdermal microneedle system technology consists of titanium microneedles coated with drug that are designed to enable rapid systemic administration of therapeutics to patients. Zosano’s lead product candidate is Qtrypta™ (M207), which is a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan designed to be delivered via its transdermal microneedle system technology, as an acute treatment for migraine. Learn more at www.zosanopharma.com.

Zosano Contacts:
Christine Matthews
Chief Financial Officer
510-745-1200

Zosano PR:
Sylvia Wheeler or Alexandra Santos
[email protected] or [email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4NzIxMCMzODMwNDYxIzIwMDYwMjg=
0ce4d9c7-465a-4ae4-9ad3-f4f9b5c91b81

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

â†’Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

â†’User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)